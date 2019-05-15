Visit These 7 Destination Spas

× Expand Spas

Kohler Waters Spa

Located next to the American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin, the splurge-worthy retreat is one of just 60 five-star spas in the world. It clocks in at a five-hour drive, so make it a weekend. 501 Highland Dr. lodgekohler.com

Fusion LifeSpa

This Deephaven hidden gem was voted “Best of the Best” massage by Allure, but it’s also known for its menu of atypical beauty services—from mustard rubs to curative bath experiences. 18142 Minnetonka Blvd. usionlifespa.com

Glacial Waters Spa at Grand View Lodge

Build your Northern getaway around Grand View’s recently updated full-service spa (including group packages). Leave time for golf and dinner at Cru Restaurant & Wine Bar. Nisswa. grandviewlodge.com

Anda Spa at Hotel Ivy

This popular downtown oasis, currently undergoing a $2.5 million renovation, will reopen this summer. The 17,000-square-foot spa will operate under a new name, boast a state-of-the-art fitness center, and offer a new menu of services. 201 S. 11th St., Mpls. marriott.com

Sundara Inn & Spa

Ranked the fourth best resort hotel by Travel + Leisure, Sundara’s spa includes eight new suites designed for small groups, plus guided activities—water yoga, meditation, boot-camp fitness, stand-up paddleboard tours, and nutrition classes. Wisconsin Dells. sundaraspa.com

Waves of Superior Spa at Bluefin Bay

The North Shore’s only full-service destination spa. Go for the hot stone massage and soak in the sound of Superior’s crashing waves. Spring Food & Wine Lovers Weekend is May 3–5. Tofte. bluefinbay.com

Läka Spa at Hotel Landing

Holistic wellness and skin care services, coupled with a minimalistic design aesthetic inspired by Scandinavia. You and your crew can rent out the entire spa for a true treat-yourselves experience. 925 E. Lake St., Wayzata. thehotellanding.com