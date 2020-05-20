Desert Dreams

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams
Cactus in pot with sunglass and sandal
Round sunglasses ($510), by Salt, from InVision Distinctive Eyewear, multiple metro locations, invision-optical.com; mint-green sandals ($29), by Qupid, also from Proper.
Floral Skirt
Wrap top ($148), by Lisa Says Gah, from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., parcboutique.com; floral skirt ($770), by Dorothee Schumacher, and crossbody bag ($350), by B.May, both from Grethen House, Edina and North Loop, grethenhouse.com; pink sandals ($27), by Qupid, from Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., proper-shops.com; chunky chain necklace (price available upon request), by Gretchen Ventura, gretchenventura.com
polka dot clutch
Duster dress ($249), by Maria Stanley, mariastanley.com; pants ($445), by Ulla Johnson, from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., equationmn.com; knit tank ($58), by Moon River, from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., @sergeandjaneshop; espadrilles ($30), by Qupid, also from Proper; earrings ($34), by Larissa Loden, larissaloden.com; polka dot clutch ($33), by Ichi, also from Proper.
Floppy hat
Necklace ($100), also by Larissa Loden; hat ($69), from Mother Co., Plants; clutch ($265), by Clare V., also from Grethen House; sunglasses ($17), by Bay Sky, also from Serge and Jane; slides ($295) by Ulla Johnson, also from Grethen House
Top handle bag
Blouse ($330), by Dorothee Schumacher, also from Grethen House; navy trousers ($284), also by Maria Stanley; earrings ($56), also by Larissa Loden; top-handle bag ($295), by Staud, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com
Jacket and purse
Jacket ($70), from Zara, Mall of America, zara.com; purse ($109), by Most Wanted, and scarf ($15), by Look by M, both from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., thestatementboutique.com
Flower dress
Floral dress ($63), by L’Atiste, also from Proper; moon bag ($350), also by Staud, staud.clothing; oval resin earrings ($20), also from Zara; gold bracelets ($45 each), also by Larissa Loden