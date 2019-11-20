Dayton's Project Announces Holiday Window Installations

× Expand photo courtesy of Allison Kaplan

Inspired by the bygone era of enchanting holiday window displays that once filled downtown, The Dayton's Project will restart the tradition with a collection of five seasonal window installations located on Nicollet at the corner of 8th St. and in The Dayton's Project skyways.

The decorative scenes—designed by retail consultant and former Dayton's employee Kent Hensley—will be visible via skyway and along Nicollet. “The installations exemplify the building’s grand retail history while looking to the future of The Dayton’s Project experience," says Brian Whiting, President of The Telos Group, LLC, the group leading the redevelopment, in a press release.

One of the five holiday-themed windows pays homage to the Oak Grill—a dining destination where until the late '60s, women could only be admitted in the company of a man. The Oak Grill display pairs a hunt-scene illustration (which lived in the historic restaurant for decades) with couture gowns designed by local couturière Joy Teiken, of Joynoelle.

“With my background in retail design and history at Dayton Hudson, it was a joy to once again work in this building,” said Hensley. “Many of us have fond memories of the Dayton’s window displays over the seasons, and it is my honor to nod to that history while sharing the exciting new life for the building.”

The Dayton's Project will unveil the windows to the public on November 22 at 9 A.M. 700 Nicollet, Mpls.