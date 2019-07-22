D.NOLO Retailers to Open Sale Collective Outlet Store

× Expand Photo by Canary Grey Interior of D.NOLO boutique in the North Loop of Minneapolis Inside of D.NOLO

Pretty soon St. Louis Park will be graced with the chic and sexy merch from women's co-op style boutique D.NOLO (Destination North Loop), but at a lower price point.

Three of the five D.NOLO retailers—bluebird boutique, Bumbershute and Kindred—have teamed up to open an outlet store concept called Sale Collective. Mirroring D.NOLO's co-op boutique style, Sale Collective will serve as the primary warehouse destination for Kindred, Bumbershute and Bluebird's discounted merchandise.

While a small selection of end of season sale will remain at all main stores, according to D.NOLO and Kindred owner Veronica Clark, Sale Collective gives them (Clark, as well as other established Twin Cities retailers Bumbershute's Kathryn Paulsrud and bluebird's Sacha Martin) a permanent space to focus on discounted product. "Sale Collective will allow us to make room for new merchandise in our main stores," says Clark.

Sale Collective is slated to open mid-August and will operate seven days a week (Monday–Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.) at 5808 36th St., St. Louis Park.