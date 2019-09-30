Make an Entrance: 3 Curated Runway-to-Real-Life Looks

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Three of our followers won a personal styling sesh with the pros at Arc’s Value Village and walked away with well-edited wardrobe pieces to be showcased at Minneapolis's biggest fashion event of the year, Fashionopolis. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, hitting up a full-on soiree, or just need some desk-to-date night inspiration, this season’s looks are equal parts glam and wearable.

Breaking the Working Mom Mold

A full-time event planner and single mom to three (very on-trend) teens, Wendy’s job–on the clock and off–is an endless run of creating experiences, minding the details and, most importantly, ensuring everyone feels taken care of. When you plan for a living, planning for anything else–namely, your daily wardrobe–can feel like a massive undertaking. But that doesn’t mean that what she lacks in time, she lacks in style. “I love to wear trendy pieces with the basics,” she says. “If I’m going from my job to my kids’ events, to the beach, I’m always going to be dressed the part.”

For Fashionopolis, that means showstopping moody blooms, oatmeal faux-fur, and a tuft of peacock blue.

(Dark) Florals for Fall? Groundbreaking.

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand When Arc's Value Village lead stylist Sarah Colvin learned that Victoria Beckham was Wendy’s personal style icon, it was her cue to curate a rack of chic pieces. “Whenever I think of Victoria, I think of sexy but not exposed, ladylike but still very high fashion,” says Sarah. Traits that led her to this fitted, below-the-knee Black Halo dress. “Wendy is fairly tall and rocks a good heel,” she says. “If we opted for a different shoe, I would have gone for something more knee-length or above-the-knee.” Floral prints aren’t exclusive to spring; switch from white-based flowers to black or navy to help usher in that fall-time drama. × 3 of 5 Expand Sure, Minnesota’s known to accelerate the whole changing of the seasons process, but want to know what gives it some strong competition? A versatile jacket that adds comfort and cool, like this chubby faux-fur shrug. It has the lightning ability to take summertime frocks to fall, and turn a one-step dress into a statement-making one. “It pulled out the offwhite, creamy-colored flowers of the dress,” says Sarah. “The coat gave her overall look a nice balance, and the cut of it helped shape her bottom half.” Pairing a neutral–like oatmeal, navy, olive, or taupe–with a splash of bold colors helps to soften the head-to-toe look. × 4 of 5 Expand Textures are really important this time of year, and suede is one of fall’s front runners. “The peacock teal of the shoe really played into the dress’s brighter, bolder accents,” says Sarah. “Wendy isn’t planning on wearing tights so instead of a black shoe, a pop of color will make your legs not look so pale–it doesn’t create as much of a contrast.” Jewel tones are a perfect way to brighten up the cold weather blahs. × 5 of 5 Expand Fashionable yet highly practical? Sounds like Wendy … and this Nine West envelope clutch covered in a sea of gold. Keep your essentials tucked away in a très chic way. Prev Next

It's All in the Shoes, Baby

Emily’s currently expecting her second child but she’s out to prove that maternity style doesn’t have to be matronly or boring. “I would describe my look as eclectic sparkle,” she says. Depending on her mood, she embraces a range of looks from boho to preppy and even edgy-rock.

“I love the thrill of an amazing deal or find and almost every outfit I wear incorporates some signature sparkle, be it glitter or sequins,” she says. Cinderella may have had her glass slippers moment, but it doesn't compare to the pumps that brought Emily’s outfit to new, glittering heights.

Vintage Muse Meets Modern Metallics

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand Tweed in ladylike styles often conjures up images of Coco Chanel or Jackie O–the faces of prim-and-proper fashion. Though Emily’s black cardigan lends itself to evening wear, it can equally complement daytime wear–like a simple white tee, jeans, and combat boots, a la Kate Middleton. “The cardigan was thick enough to keep Emily warm, but dressy enough to wear out for the evening,” says Sarah. “The jacket did so much work for the ensemble that we could keep the dress on the simpler side.” × 3 of 5 Expand This sleek, Bisou Bisou LBD hugged Emily in all the right places. “I kind of erred on the side of dressing her bump instead of covering it,” says Sarah. “The dress she chose is fitted instead of billowy, which can actually make you look bigger than you are.” Dressing for a changing body is all about introducing a bit of a structure versus over-the-top tight. “The pleating in that dress did everything for her adorable bump,” she adds. While Emily’s entire look (minus the shoes–but we’ll get to that in a sec!) was shrouded in black, it was all about shape, texture, and contour. × 4 of 5 Expand One way to accessorize a growing bump? Look to the shoes. Emily’s mirrored, strappy heels are proof that comfort and chic don’t have to be mutually exclusive when your body’s in transition. “I can see why the Kardashians live in shoes like these!” says Sarah. “Look for something with a block heel. It tends to be more comfortable than a thinner heel.” Madden Girl pumps usually retail around $60+–Emily’s barely worn pair were a criminal $9.99. “If these were black, they would have been less flattering,” says Sarah. “But if they’re nude or metallic they work because it’s less contrast against the skin.” × 5 of 5 Expand Double it up: Clip-ons awash in celestial charm and a shiny cocktail ring manage to be classy and statement-making all at once. Prev Next

Fashion Hacks for the Busy Professional

Nathan’s a teacher by day, a student by night, and a Target employee on the side of everything. Suffice it to say, a night out on the town didn’t just sound nice to him–it felt necessary. But he’s not the type to throw something on and call it a day; fashion means something to him. “I love to look trendy, so I look to style ideas from Paris, New York, and places you wouldn’t see someone here [locally] wearing,” he says.“I don’t want to match with anyone else.”

Thanks to his military-meets-streetwear vibe, he was certifiably a cut above the rest.

The Art of European Elements

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand A modern-day twist on the suit and tie combo, Sarah paired Nathan with a military-style jacket and offwhite button-down for some edgy ruffle action. “The jacket is a tweed green and had an amazing cut–wide at the shoulders and supper narrow at the waist,” she says. “It gave him such a good, triangle torso shape.” Fun fact: the tuxedo top was sourced from Arc’s Value Village’s Halloween BOO-tique (a treasure trove of creative costume options). × 3 of 6 Expand Before his fitting, Nathan revealed his penchant for Euro-inspired fashion–where skinny pants are a staple. “He has a super slim frame, and I wanted to highlight that,” says Sarah. The dark slim-fit pants balanced out the sharp lines of his tweed jacket and provided a stable foundation for his fun and outgoing footwear. × 4 of 6 Expand Because your sock drawer needs a little champagne celly in its life. × 5 of 6 Expand Bag and bougie: A messenger bag adds a classic indie touch to any day-to-night look. × 6 of 6 Expand “To freshen things up, I grabbed these sequined sneakers sort of on a whim,” says Sarah. “It elevated the look to be more fun and European.” Sarah says she had dress shoes reserved and set aside for Nathan, but the sparkly high-tops just felt so right. “I loved the formality of the jacket with the tux shirt, and the skinnies with the sequins," she says. “It shouldn’t make sense but with him, it totally did.” Mixing high-low fashion–like a dress with loafers, or cut-off jeans with strappy heels–is all in the details (and a vote of confidence). Prev Next

Peep the major fall 2019 trends and catch Wendy, Emily, and Nathan with their runway-inspired finds on the red carpet at this year’s Fashionopolis, hosted by Editor in Chief Jayne Haugen Olson and Style and Trend Editor Madeline Nachbar. Get your tickets here.

Arc’s Value Village, a nonprofit that uses proceeds from its stores to help people with intellectual and development disabilities, offers free, by-appointment personal shopping and styling services. Meet with a local style expert, like Sarah, who can create a customized shopping experience that’s uniquely you at a great price.