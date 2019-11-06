Creative Kidstuff Is Back for the Holidays

× Expand Creative Kidstuff

After 37 years of providing imaginative, non-battery toys to Minnesota kiddos, Creative Kidstuff announced last April it would start liquidation sales before closing its final six locations—Grand Ave., Linden Hills, Ridgedale Center, Galleria Edina, West End, Mall of America—in June. Founded in 1982 by Cynthia Gerdes, Creative Kidstuff felt like a year-round Santa’s workshop: filled with bins piled high with plastic animals, marker packs, craft kits, and Silly Putty.

But through Seattle-based nonprofit GreaterGood, the Twin Cities staple toy chain will live on for one more holiday season in the form of an online holiday shop. Santa will just have to pay for shipping.

"Creative Kidstuff has meant so much to so many families over the years, including my own," says GreaterGood CEO Tim Kunin in an announcement about the online store opening. "It has been much more than a shopping destination."

Each Creative Kidstuff by GreaterGood will help fund safe pregnancies and child births. For a little extra feel-good this holiday season, there’s also an option to contribute to the "Most Needed Fund" at checkout, which benefits a GreaterGood charity of the moment.

The online relaunch allows the toy supplier to continue to be a holiday hotspot for parents and caters to the increasingly digital retail world. “We are honored at GreaterGood to give kids and families an online opportunity to bring this experience–the best toys and gifts–into their homes,” says Kunin. creativekidstuff.greatergood.com