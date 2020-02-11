Cozy Essentials for Mastering the Art of Winter Chilling

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Blankets
From top to bottom: Red pompom throw ($49), from Pottery Barn, four metro locations, potterybarn.com; blue waffle knit blanket ($90), from Serge + Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638; striped alpaca throw blanket ($395), from Shinola, Galleria, 612-338-5493; chunky hand-knit throw ($149), also from Pottery Barn.
We aren’t here to judge. It’s cold outside, and you have a cozy sofa, pillows, and a list of shows your friends have been talking about. Hunker down for your TV binge with a fuzzy friend (or two). But be careful—you just might head into hibernation mode.
Warm Glow
Light your night with seasonal scents curated by a local lover of French fragrance. Candle ($56), by Calming Park, from From Grasse with Love, grassewithlove.com
No Jeans Allowed
Cashmere PJs? A self-care splurge! Cashmere sweater ($285) and joggers ($328), by Brodie Cashmere, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802
Wrapped Up
Elevate your comfort game with a plush bathrobe—the ultimate hygge layer. Robe ($89), by POL, also from Serge + Jane
Netflix ’N’ Mask
Give your skin a break with buzzy beauty brands like Versed. Purifying mask ($10) and facial peel ($20), both from Target
Bear Hug
An on-trend teddy bear bomber easily transitions from the couch to the cocktail bar. Faux shearling jacket ($138), by Moon River, also from Serge + Jane
Slipper socks
Skip your plans and slip into something cloud-like. Slipper socks ($25), by Look by M, from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663
Velvet Scrunchie
A luxe take on a ’90s trend. Velvet scrunchie ($18), from Serge + Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638
Scarf Knitting Kit
Get crafty—no experience necessary. Scarf knitting kit ($84), from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252