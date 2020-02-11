Cozy Essentials for Mastering the Art of Winter Chilling

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Blankets From top to bottom: Red pompom throw ($49), from Pottery Barn, four metro locations, potterybarn.com; blue waffle knit blanket ($90), from Serge + Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638; striped alpaca throw blanket ($395), from Shinola, Galleria, 612-338-5493; chunky hand-knit throw ($149), also from Pottery Barn.

We aren’t here to judge. It’s cold outside, and you have a cozy sofa, pillows, and a list of shows your friends have been talking about. Hunker down for your TV binge with a fuzzy friend (or two). But be careful—you just might head into hibernation mode.