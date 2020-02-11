Cozy Essentials for Mastering the Art of Winter Chilling

Yes, the couch is calling your name.

by

We aren’t here to judge. It’s cold outside, and you have a cozy sofa, pillows, and a list of shows your friends have been talking about. Hunker down for your TV binge with a fuzzy friend (or two). But be careful—you just might head into hibernation mode.

Warm Glow

Light your night with seasonal scents curated by a local lover of French fragrance. Candle ($56), by Calming Park, from From Grasse with Love, grassewithlove.com

No Jeans Allowed

Cashmere PJs? A self-care splurge! Cashmere sweater ($285) and joggers ($328), by Brodie Cashmere, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802

Wrapped Up

Elevate your comfort game with a plush bathrobe—the ultimate hygge layer. Robe ($89), by POL, also from Serge + Jane

Netflix ’N’ Mask

Give your skin a break with buzzy beauty brands like Versed. Purifying mask ($10) and facial peel ($20), both from Target

Bear Hug

An on-trend teddy bear bomber easily transitions from the couch to the cocktail bar. Faux shearling jacket ($138), by Moon River, also from Serge + Jane

Slipper socks

Skip your plans and slip into something cloud-like. Slipper socks ($25), by Look by M, from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663

Velvet Scrunchie

A luxe take on a ’90s trend. Velvet scrunchie ($18), from Serge + Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638

Scarf Knitting Kit

Get crafty—no experience necessary. Scarf knitting kit ($84), from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252