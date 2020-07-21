Connected Consumers

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Checkout procedure sign

After our local shops reopened, for the first time since March, I masked up to hit our freshly reopened shops for some product scouting and retail therapy. It’s nearly impossible to normalize the face masks, Plexiglas, sanitizer stations, and air hugs with store owners, but something felt oddly refreshing about the excursion. I remembered how much I missed our independent shops and the experience of human connection within.

We’ve witnessed retailers pivot in more ways than we thought were possible, somehow managing to raise their customer service games in the middle of a global pandemic that’s completely upended retail. Many took to doorstep deliveries, “try-before-you-buy” programs, and FaceTime appointments and also shifted their buys to suit the needs of customers. Now, many report that during the closure, they heard from their customers more frequently.

“Before deliveries, we didn’t get to talk to our customers as much,” says Michael Druskin, owner of men’s shop Jaxon Grey. Now that he’s reopened, he’s noticed a shift in connectivity with his JG family, in addition to a spike in followers on Instagram, a platform that he heavily leaned on to engage and sell. Today, he’s still texting with customers, dropping packages, and organizing neighborhood pop-ups for clients. “People want to come in, talk, and just be social again and feel like they’re a part of something,” says Druskin. “We want people to feel connected to more than just clothing—we are seeing exactly that happening.”

Hometown hero Patina noticed neighborhood dwellers wandering into their respective Patina stores almost immediately upon reopening. Over at MartinPatrick3, a few shoppers ask stylists to remove their masks. “They want a more personal experience,” says Dana Swindler, MP3’s CEO. For St. Paul boutique Stephanie’s, owner Stephanie Sauer was blown away by customers’ excitement to get back to the store.

But the changes brick-and-mortar is facing aren’t lost on retailers. In frank conversations, it seems the consensus is that in just a few months, we’ve turned into completely different consumers. We’re retooling how we spend our dollars—swapping cocktail attire for athleisure and candles, and handbags for patio furniture.

One category that remains unscathed? Gifts. It seems not even a pandemic can stop us from celebrating life’s landmark moments—birthdays, graduations, even Zoom weddings. People may not be investing in new wardrobes, but many are spreading joy with their neighborhood shops’ selections of curated goods.

Even all of my local buys as of late have been in celebration of someone—flowers, “let’s hug soon” postcards (shout-out to local artist Chelsea Brink and Lake Street’s Forage Modern Workshop), a pick-me-up package for a friend whose wedding was postponed, and quirky chew toys for a new dog mama.

“We still believe that nothing can replace the brick-and-mortar experience, but it’s up to us to find unique ways to bring it to customers wherever they are,” says Stephanie’s manager Lora Horgen. In March, she and Sauer immediately went to work to adjust orders. “This would normally be the height of cocktail dress season, but we knew that market would be extremely limited.” Instead of cutting orders in a panic, they intentionally revised what they’d bring in based on what felt relevant and useful for customers.

Excelsior’s Golden Rule, the General Store of Minnetonka, and Nolo’s Parc are witnessing a spike in demand for gifts and personalized boxes. “People want to feel connected, encourage each other, and show love, and that’s hard to do at a distance,” says Golden Rule’s Erin Parrish Duininck. “Gifts resonate and help bridge that gap.”

The events that occurred in our cities the last few months have me thinking a lot about the word “community” and the businesses that make one so unique. Picture your favorite neighborhood without its florist, gift boutique, or wine-and-cheese shop—it wouldn’t be the same.

Whether they’re Flotsam+Fork, a small European home goods shop at 38th and Chicago, or Edina gift and stationery store Bean + Ro, what do our local merchants have in common? The people who work around the clock and curate their spaces to reflect their neighborhoods and the customers that dwell in them. In trying times, we turn to our community-owned businesses—and their goods—to feel connected.

•••••

After the death of George Floyd, I spent days calling on some of the businesses that were affected by the riots. To Kym Erickson, owner of Soderberg’s Floral & Gift on Lake Street, the pandemic followed by the riots felt like a one-two punch, leaving her uncertain about the future of her legacy store.

“Long-term help is going to be more important than short-term,” says Erickson. “We need to get the word out that supporting neighborhood business is critical. I hope people think about places like us next time they need flowers or gifts. It can save us.”

What’s facing our retailers is hard to digest. I can’t help but feel responsible to do my part to ensure they not only survive this year but continue thriving for many more to come. It pains us to see our stores vacant, boarded up, and damaged, but if we want to continue connecting with our cities, we need to continue shopping local. “We all share in the royal pain that this year has turned out to be,” says Ergo’s David Miller. “But I think people are rooting for small business and wanting the staples in our community to make it.”

It’s going to be a long road to recovery for many, but I’m committed to the cause—you with me?