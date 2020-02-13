Coming Soon: Galleria x Bachman's "Sugar Coated" Floral Experience

× Expand photo courtesy of Galleria Bachman's floral display at Galleria

Do you smell Spring?

Edina shopping center Galleria and locally-owned 'biz Bachman's are back to present their annual "floral experience." This year's theme, Sugar Coated, will not only showcase gorgeous floral displays and vignettes, but also giant candy sculptures throughout its public areas, channeling the O.G. sweet treat-inspired Instagram experience—the Museum of Ice Cream.

Last year, Galleria General Manager Wendy Eisenberg described the floral experience as one of the most successful events for the shopping center, with traffic levels comparable to those during the holiday season.

“This year, we are truly going to transform our spaces into a springtime wonderland of oversized, sweet treats bursting with bold, bright blooms,” says Eisenberg. “All of Galleria’s stores and restaurants are excited for this sweet opportunity to help our visitors indulge in some early spring fever.”

Make no mistake: this scrumptious-smelling experience is primed for social media. If this year is anything like the past, we can expect to see tenants spread the flower power. Last year, shops filled their windows and displays with floral-inspired fashions, décor and homewares, and restaurants offered edible flowers and floral-shaped baked goods.

× Expand photo courtesy of Galleria Galleria Floral Experience 2020 Floral Experience rendering

Leading the charge of the design of supersized floral cupcakes and cake-pops is landscape designer Bryan Kramer, whose team won the 2015 Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian National Design Award in Landscape Architecture. A 6-foot-tall gummy bear and 13-foot-high ring pop are just a couple of the botanical baked goods that will blossom in the luxe shopping center.

“Bachman’s is delighted to bring the ‘Sugar Coated’ theme to life,” says Susan Bachman West, President of Bachman’s and a fifth-generation member of the Minnesota-based business, in a press release. “We’ve been planning and planting for this event all year, and Bryan’s creativity along with beautiful plants and flowers will really maximize the wow factor in this year’s displays.”

The Sugar Coated Floral Experience is free and open to the public. Plus, complimentary valet at the east entrance, outside of CōV Restaurant and Roe Wolfe boutique. March 29–April 12. Galleria.com