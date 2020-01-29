Coming Soon: West Elm North Loop

× Expand photo courtesy of West Elm

Brace yourselves, city slickers (and modern home furnishings fanatics): West Elm is finally opening its doors in Nolo. The Brooklyn-based brand, a subsidiary of Williams-Sonoma, has officially announced that it will open its second Twin Cities location on February 27 on the ground floor of new apartment building SECOND + SECOND (128 North 2nd Street).

The new store, spanning 11,000 square feet, will offer a slightly more attainable price-point compared to neighboring furniture stores: Martin Patrick 3 and Rosenthal Interiors. In addition to stocking its floor with signature, home products—furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, decorative accessories, dinnerware, kitchen items and gifts—the North Loop store, like the Centennial Lakes location in Edina, will also feature Minnesota makers and artists, as part of its LOCAL program dedicated to spotlighting creatives in their respective communities. We can expect to see an array of goods by local brands—ranging from decorative accessories and art—including Wit + Delight and Solid Manufacturing Co.

Shoppers can also take advantage of West Elm's design crew for complimentary personalized styling and design services at the North Loop location.

According to a press release, the brand is looking forward to connecting like-minded creatives, designers and makers through pop-up events and workshops.

The store's grand opening celebration (free and open to the public) is slated for Wednesday, February 26 from 6–8 P.M. and will feature local bites and sips, and a lil' sneak peek of the brand's new spring line.