Coming Soon to Union Depot: Shopcicle Monthly Pop-Up Marketplace

Becky Sturm, Owner of StormSister Spatique and organizer of MN Christmas Market, Lowertown Pop, and other pop-up markets, is teaming up with The Arc Minnesota to launch Shopcicle, a monthly happy hour-inspired shopping event.

The social hour pop-up marketplace will launch on Thursday, Sept. 20 at St. Paul's newly-renovated Union Depot, and will continue each month through December.

"The Twin Cities is such a wonderful hot-bed for maker markets," says Becky Sturm, founder of Shopcicle. "But most are a once-a-year events. I thought a monthly, social hour-themed event with a changing theme each month would be a new and unique shopping experience."

Shoppers will have the opportunity to browse local brands and goods in support of the event's charitable partner and local nonprofit The Arc Minnesota, while enjoying snacks and libations from Union Depot's new restaurant, Union Depot Bar & Grille. At the marketplace, the restaurant will offer its happy hour in addition to a specialty cocktail called the "shopcicle" at each event, created by its team of mixologists.

The Shopcicle event will give back to the community with seven percent of market sales and participant booth fees being donated to The Arc—which promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The collection of makers that comprise the Shopcicle roster each month will be curated around a specific theme, including Food and Beverage, Woman Makers, Philanthropic Makers, and Emerging Products and Brands.

Sturm confirms that she is still accepting applications for all four markets.

Silhouette Jewelry Design—one of the featured makers at the debut Shopcicle event on September 20.

Shopcicle will debut on Sept. 20 at Union Depot and feature local artisans including August Sparrow, Daisy Blue Naturals, Avant Garden Studio, Silhouette Jewelry Design (pictured above), and Mezame Designs. Makers and shoppers can visit Shopcicle's website for the full pop-up schedule and more information about the monthly marketplace themes.

