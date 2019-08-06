Coming Soon to Mall of America: Arc'teryx

× Expand Courtesy of Mall of America. Canadian outdoor brand, Arc'teryx is opening its newest retail location at Mall of America in Fall/Winter 2019. Canadian outdoor brand, Arc'teryx is opening its newest retail location at Mall of America in Fall/Winter 2019.

As Minnesotans, we need quality outerwear and sports apparel. Mall of America has answered the call with Arc’teryx, which will provide high-performance outdoor apparel, outerwear and equipment on the mall’s west first floor. The newest store in the brand’s collection is expected to open in Fall/Winter 2019.

“We are thrilled to be opening our newest brand store in the iconic Mall of America,” says Stephanie Jamieson, Arc’teryx’s retail marketing manager. “Minneapolis is a thriving community centered around adventure, and we look forward to helping fuel that spirit for customers new and existing.”

The new store will carry technical, high-performance apparel, footwear and accessories for climbing, hiking, snow sports, trail running, and lifestyle goods.

Founded in 1989, the brand is committed to sustainability. It maintains a low environmental footprint with its materials, manufacturing and repair. It also recently launched a buy-back program that allows its gear to be reused, further minimizing the company’s environmental footprint.

Arc’teryx is based in the Coast Mountains near Vancouver, British Columbia. It is the second Canadian brand to plant a flag in MOA this year, after Canada Goose (also slated to open Fall/Winter 2019) pledged to satisfy our Polar Vortex needs.