Coming Soon to Galleria: The Face Foundry

× Expand image courtesy of The Face Foundry The Face Foundry Exterior of The Face Foundry

Local female entrepreneurs Michelle Henry (co-owner of Primp Boutique) and Ali Nanne (owner of The Lash Refinery) have teamed up to create a new spa concept, The Face Foundry, set to open at Galleria Edina in February.

The Face Foundry is a membership-driven express spa that will provide clients with a customizable beauty experience, specializing in "micro treatments." The majority of treatments are under 40 minutes at $65, plus 60-minute "build your own" facials starting at $135, eyelash extensions and fills and eyebrow and body waxing and tinting. The Face Foundry will also sell an array of products ranging from cosmetics to face oils. According to the co-owners, The Face Foundry will be a convenient, one-stop shop for beauty services—one that fits seamlessly into the everyday lives of Galleria shoppers.

"This concept is perfect for the person who wants to keep up on their skin care routine, but doesn't always have time for a med spa visit," says Nanne.

Skincare enthusiasts can keep their skin glowing with one of the The Face Foundry's membership packages, which range from $75 to $435 a month and include monthly treatments and other perks like discounted products, additional treatments and more.

× Expand Image courtesy of The Face Foundry The Face Foundry Co-owners Michelle Henry (left) and Ali Nanne (right)

For Henry and Nanne, beauty and skincare have been lifelong passions. They both turned to their shared love of skincare as a way to pamper themselves after giving birth to their children. "All women's bodies change," says Nanne. "And, let's face it, clothing just doesn't fit as well either. How you shop for clothes changes, and it's not like you get instant results from a single workout!"

After meeting through a mutual friend, the two immediately hit it off and began cooking up the innovative spa concept.

"Gone are the days that women take an afternoon off to unwind at a full-service spa," the ladies say.

Appointments for The Face Foundry can be booked online, by both members and non-members, but the spa will also reserve a number of appointments for walk-ins to cater to clients who may not be able to schedule appointments weeks out at a time. If unable to get in right away, customers can put their name in, shop around or grab a bite to eat, and return once they've received a text letting them know that it's time for their appointment.

One aspect worth noting is its "lashes by the minute" service model. Eyelash extensions (note: I had lash extensions for almost a year and a half) typically need to be filled once every two-three weeks, and most studios charge a flat "fill" fee (a full fill takes 45 minutes on average). The Face Foundry lash clients will be able to book in "by the minute," and will be charged for the time spent filling in a certain lash, or section of lashes, that needs to be filled.

The ladies describe the beauty bar's aesthetic as "clean and modern filled with light wood accents, swinging egg chairs & soft natural light." It will differ from other spas at it will be a semi-open air concept—with curtains for clients who want privacy. The two hope that the open concept will be conducive to hosting private events like bridal, birthday and bachelorette parties.

"There won't be any ritual retreat spa music," jokes Henry. "We truly have gorgeous ideas for the new space," Nanne adds.

The Face Foundry will have a number of "VIP rooms" for HydraFacial and waxing service clients, as well as first-time clients who want a more personalized experience with their esthetician.

The new beauty bar will be located on the upper level of the Northeast part of the center near CōV, Z Gallerie, and Roe Wolfe. According to Henry and Nanne, the Galleria location will mark the first of (hopefully) many in the Twin Cities. A soft opening is tentatively scheduled for mid-February, with a VIP grand preview opening for founding members and media. Visit the website, or follow The Face Foundry's Instagram (@thefacefoundry_) for more information on memberships and opening plans.