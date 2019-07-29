Coming Soon to Galleria: NIC+ZOE

× Expand photo courtesy of NIC+ZOE

The women will not be outdone! Suitsupply recently announced its first Minnesota store opening at Galleria in Edina. Galleria will also welcome Boston-based NIC+ZOE this fall. The women’s clothing brand, led by a mother-daughter duo, will open in a 1,500 square foot space on the second level of the shopping center.

NIC+ZOE, known for its high quality knitwear, is currently available through Nordstrom at Mall of America and through Von Maur at Eden Prairie Center. But, the store in Edina’s luxury shopping center, Galleria, will be the brand’s first brick-and-mortar in Minnesota.

“We’re delighted that NIC+ZOE is joining the Galleria retail family,” says Wendy Eisenberg, Galleria’s general manager. “NIC+ZOE is a wonderful new option for our female shopper, and she’ll be thrilled to be able to find a full selection of their quality pieces.”

Founded in 2006 by Dorian Lightbown, NIC+ZOE currently has 10 stores nationally, concentrated on the East Coast and with one location in Illinois. The brand aims to “bring out your inner glow—that unique spark that makes you unapologetically you,” its website says, through sophisticated but comfortable clothing and accessories.

NIC+ZOE will open in the fall across from Ampersand.

Following Johnny Was, the Legacy Toys extended pop-up, Suitsupply, and men's grooming bar Tonic, NIC+ZOE is the fourth store to be added to Galleria’s fall line-up.