Coming Soon: Tare Market

A new retail concept is headed for South Minneapolis this month. Said concept is Tare Market, Minnesota's first zero-waste shop providing eco-friendly, package-free sustainable living goods.

The idea stemmed from two locals Amber Haukedahl and Kate Marnach's personal journeys learning about their waste, combined with their backgrounds in conservation biology and shared-interest in environmental issues. Over the past few years, they both operated zero-waste blogs as well as collaborated with various local organizations throughout the Twin Cities to help educate the community.

For Haukedahl, an epiphany was brought on after a dumpster dive. "It was crazy, really. I thought I was living as environmentally responsible as possible," she says. "Until my husband and I took a closer look at our buying habits and waste." They learned that about 80% of waste was from leftover grocery food packaging.

This revelation, combined with Haukedahl and Marnach's desire for a place in the Twin Cities to shop package-free, sustainable products all under one roof, was the genesis of Tare Market.

Their goal is to help people live more sustainably, and connect people in the Twin Cities with products that are good for them and the planet. "We understand that everyone's lives, budgets and realities are different," they say. "Even if we are able to help someone make one, simple change to their behavior, we've done our job."

Customers who shop at Tare will be able to come in, stock up on household items, and not have to throw a single piece of trash away after use. The shop's product offering will span home goods and beauty/hygiene essentials—bamboo cutlery, reuse-able face rounds, toothpaste, deodorant—to shelf-stable bulk foods like oats and rice, pasta, flour, coffee, and spices. The shop puts an emphasis on locally-made and sourced products.

But Tare is more than just a shop. Haukedahl and Marnach will also host various workshops to educate, support, and inform the community about their waste, shopping habits and overall environmental footprints. “People can feel isolated living this lifestyle on their own," says Haukedahl. "We both noticed that people need a support group, a like-minded community, and opportunities to learn from and share experiences with others."

Tare will open on Friday, April 19 (just three days before Earth Day) at 2717 E 38th St., across from Northbound Brewery.