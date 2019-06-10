Brand to Watch: Pikka Design Co.

× Expand photo by Beth Cath Pikka Design Co.

Meet Pikka Design Co., a sustainably-sourced custom table brand founded out of St. Louis Park furniture boutique Ciel Loft and Home.

After noticing a void in the current furniture landscape, Ciel Loft and Home owner Andy Higgins sought out to create Pikka (pronounced pick-a), a brand that specializes in "build-your-own" tables that don't come with long lead times. “There must be a place between the big box factories and the Etsy maker," he thought. Pikka aims to match the price and quality of the big-box retailers while maintaining the authenticity and element of "personal touch" customers experience when supporting small artisans and makers.

So, how does Pikka work? First, customers choose a table top and base. Then, it's theirs...literally. Whether using the website's e-commerce functionality or shopping at Ciel, the customer can select whether they want the table shipped out that same day, or they can set up local delivery (shipping is free for any order of $1,389 or more) or schedule in-store pick-up.

The Pikka show room will stock standard sizes of five different wood tops (including pine and elm in a variety of different finishes) that Higgins and his wife reclaim from villages in China that are being torn down (similar to the pieces that Ciel is known for carrying). “This wood has had a rough life and has earned some fantastic patina,” says Higgins. “It hurts my artist heart to see that wood thrown away.” He'll also offer different base styles to choose from. For instance, the mid-century lover might select the "mid mod in natural reclaimed elm" while the industrial enthusiast might opt for the x-brace in brushed steel (shown above). According to Higgins, he hopes to continue adding top and base selections as the brand grows.

Each table is finished to protect, but not so much that the natural character of the wood is hidden. "I hate when I see character and patina that is coated with layers and layers of polyurethane," says Higgins. Pikka tables range from $1,400–3,000. A portion of each sale goes toward providing meals at a local food shelf. Ciel Loft and Home, 4415 Excelsior Blvd., Mpls., 952-922-2747. pikkadesignco.com