Coming Soon: Minneapolis Vintage Market

Minneapolis Craft Market

After participating in a number of vintage-themed markets under the craft market banner, heavy hitters in the Twin Cities vintage scene and owners of Moth Oddities, Tandem Vintage, and The Keep approached the team behind the Minneapolis Craft Market to advocate for a regular outlet for vintage traders and customers to buy and sell goods.

Enter the Minneapolis Vintage Market, a monthly marketplace focused on premium, one-of-a-kind vintage finds. The mobile market will pop up at venues throughout the Twin Cities featuring a rotating selection of vendors each month.

Market founder Hayley Matthews-Jones says that vintage enthusiasts will find premium, higher-end men's and women's clothing and home goods not readily available in any other vintage shops throughout the Cities. "Our goal is to create a vintage shopping experience akin to shopping at a small boutique with clean, curated, well-organized collections," says Matthews-Jones. "We’re selecting vendors who are experts at merchandizing and styling, vendors who really understand how vintage trends are being applied today. We’re not trying to create a thrift shop or re-sale rummage sale, rather, it’s a place you can visit to shop a dozen or so thoughtfully organized collections of genuine vintage treasures all in one place.”

Minneapolis Vintage Market will debut on June 24 at Sociable Cider Werks, and will pop-up around the Cities featuring a rotating collection of quality, one-of-a-kind items from vintage curators and collections around Minnesota. Vendors confirmed for the launch include Moth Oddities, Wellie's Vintage, Dearheart Vintage and Shop Country Club, and more still being confirmed. Visit the Minneapolis Vintage Market Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the market's pop-up schedule and more information about the collections.

