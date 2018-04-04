Come Back for Nicollet's Comeback

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Nicollet Mall during the Super Bowl

Anyone else pining for the return of snowmobile stunts and Dessa concerts to Nicollet?

Now that the ice sculptures have melted, and we’ve caught our breath after the 10-day party that electrified the Twin Cities leading up to the Super Bowl, I’m wondering what’s next for the downtown hub we are no longer calling a mall. It’s Nicollet now—just Nicollet. Will dropping the “mall” make it more appealing to future-forward retailers? Or shoppers?

I was never happier to get caught in a crowd than on our not-mall during Super Bowl festivities. This is the energy, I remember thinking while looking up at the twinkling skyscrapers, hearing live music, seeing people packed three-deep at bars and restaurants. This is what downtown Minneapolis should feel like all the time!

Can it?

I think it’s possible to make Nicollet a recreational hub again, and here’s why. The majority of people who came downtown for the Super Bowl—who shopped and ate and skied the Birkebeiner Bridge (can we bring that back?)—were apparently locals. Vendors from North Local Market, the Super Bowl pop-up at City Center, told me their traffic was around 80 percent local, 20 percent tourist. For all the planning that went into making our downtown look vibrant and accessible to tourists, residents did the bulk of the celebrating—and shopping.

“I know people wanted to get their gear on A-list celebrities like J.Lo and Jamie Foxx,” says Molly Mogren Katt, co-founder of Namakan Fur, a line of fur ruffs and pom hats that attach magnetically. “But we had a lot of success with our local Minnesota people. Minnesotans were psyched to support local business.”

Downtown workers and dwellers seemed excited to shop beyond the handful of discount stores that currently dominate retail on and around Nicollet.

“We heard from many people who work and live in downtown that they loved seeing City Center alive again with retail,” says Maureen Cahill, executive director of Smile Network International. This Minneapolis-based nonprofit sells art, leather goods, gifts, and home accessories mostly made in the developing countries where it provides reconstructive surgeries to children in need. One of Smile Network’s Super Bowl bestsellers: a $250 alpaca poncho from Peru.

While City Center is home to Brooks Brothers and Saks Off Fifth, it’s been a while since anyone got excited about shopping there. So the buzz around the pop-up North Local Market delighted the center’s former manager, Nathan Reed.

“It exceeded all our expectations,” Reed says. “We would definitely host something like this again.”

The Mpls Downtown Council expects Nicollet to reawaken this spring, after three years of construction, when 241 (count them!) new mature trees will bloom along the avenue and sidewalk cafés reopen. The Thursday farmers’ market returns to Nicollet in April.

Council president and CEO Steve Cramer points out that Nicollet now features the city’s second largest collection of public art, behind the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Indeed, that’s not a fancy mirrored bus shelter in front of IDS Center. It’s art! So will a suburban family pick Nicollet over the Walker for an afternoon in the city?

Maybe they’ll hit both? “We want to promote the idea of Nicollet as a connector between other key features downtown—Orchestra Hall, the river, Target Field,” says Leah Wong, the council’s vice president of external relations. The Mpls Downtown Improvement District recently hired a full-time staffer charged with “activation strategies” on Nicollet. Details remain sparse at the moment, but Wong says it’s possible we’ll see concerts and street shows on Nicollet this summer.

As it stands, Northern Spark, the annual all-night art festival, plans to illuminate Nicollet this year, June 15–16. What about a children’s festival? We don’t need another Super Bowl to stage a follow-up to the hugely popular ’Sota Pop. Billed as an “Instagram experience,” the interactive exhibit featured photo ops built around wall installations created by local artists.

The Super Bowl reminded people that we have a downtown, and that it can be fun to go there. I’d love to have reasons to wander over to Nicollet after a Twins game or before an Orchestra Hall performance to stroll, shop, and eat.

The Dayton’s Project, at Nicollet and Seventh, stands to be the game-changer. Andrew Zimmern is curating the office/retail development’s 40,000-square-foot food hall, scheduled to open in 2019. He’s comparing the vision to Reading Market in Philadelphia, and Grand Central Market in Los Angeles—booming hubs that have modernized downtown landmarks. Plans call for stores around the food hall. No names yet, but developers seem hopeful that the high-profile food hall will persuade retailers to sign on. Other downtown buildings with vacant space, like City Center, are watching.

“The more the Dayton’s Project brings on line, the better it is for the comeback of downtown retail overall,” Reed says.

Let’s just hope leasing agents can be patient and creative enough to think beyond filling empty spots with another doomed chain store like Sports Authority. Now that we’ve had a taste of what Nicollet can be like, it’s time to make it happen. Then we can get serious about fixing downtown’s other 10-block-long headache: Hennepin Avenue.

Sign up for our Swag newsletter to get inside access to local shopping news, sales, and events.