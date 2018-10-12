Coffee with a Kick: Q&A with Tastemakers, Etc.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Anthony Chow and Jessica Bergsten, co-founders of Tastemakers, Etc.

There’s no shortage of inspiring people who define the ever-expanding local retail and style scene. And while it’s no secret I love to talk shop, I also need to fuel my almond-milk-latte-addiction. Enter our new monthly series where I’ll join a different mover and shaker for some good old-fashioned conversation and a mocha, flat white, or cappuccino (no drink judgement here).

First up are Anthony Chow and Jessica Bergsten, co-founders of Tastemakers, Etc., a wardrobe concierge service. From full-on revamps to consignment management or personal shopping, these (rather chic themselves) consultants will have you—and your closet­—covered.

What services does Tastemakers, Etc. offer?

Anthony: We help clients with all things related to their wardrobes. While it started off more on the personal shopping, styling, and closet organization side of things, it has since grown to event styling, seasonal purging, consignment management, photoshoot styling, and workplace attire classes for businesses’ employees. Anything you can think of, we can help!

How did you get your start?

Jessica: It all began with a Women’s Wear Daily sticking out of Anthony’s bag in the back room of J.Crew Southdale—where Anthony was one of the top stylists.

AC: Jessica had just moved back from Manhattan where she worked in fashion PR, and she came out of the back room asking whose bag it was.

JB: It was friendship at first publication! We wondered how we could provide our clients more than what we were limited to at the store. One thing led to another, and here we are! Little known fact: Anthony actually started his career in finance.

AC: Our CPW (cost per wear) is always on point! Between our backgrounds, we like to consider us the perfect team.

What are some of the common concerns and questions that come from your clients?

AC: Many of our clients fear we will come in and get rid of everything in their closets and encourage them to start fresh. The truth is, we are not here to sell clothing. We help our clients create the best wardrobe for them and their lifestyles. Often, we only add a few new pieces or suggest an alteration here or there to get started.

JB: There is also a sense of intimidation that comes from our clients. What we do is nothing like the work of stylists we see on T.V. We do not have an agenda. We recognize that what we do is a highly personal service and we believe in customizing our approach to individual clients’ needs.

As we enter into a new season, what are some closet and styling tips you like to practice?

AC: Allow yourself to add one great trend piece to your existing wardrobe.

JB: This fall, I’m looking for something glen plaid.

AC: And I’m looking for a fun leopard print piece!

Fashion advice you swear by?

JB: If it doesn’t make you feel comfortable, don’t wear it!

AC: Accessories make or break the outfit!

What inspires you? Do you have any style muses?

JB: My passion for travel usually inspires what I am looking for each season. I love incorporating looks from different places with the pieces necessary for surviving Minnesotan seasons. Giovanna Battaglia is my current style muse.

AC: Karl Lagerfeld, my love of Rick Owens, and layers. Accessories tend to inspire me more than clothing.

Three items in your closet you can’t live without?

AC: Shoes, bracelets, and more shoes!

JB: My elephant necklace, the black Converse sneakers I have had for—oh my god, Anthony, I have literally had them 15 or 16 years—and my Mara Hoffman swimsuits (I’m always ready for the lake).

Your go-to coffee order?

JB and AC: Iced Americanos (jinx!).

Coffee with a Kick will run as a regular monthly series on mspmag.com.