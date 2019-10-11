Ciel and PIKKA Leave Excelsior Boulevard

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ciel Loft & Home. Ciel Loft & Home, which carries tables from owner Andy Higgins' online company Pikka, will fully settle in its new space inside Urban Market Medina in December.

Homewares shop Ciel Loft & Home, which also houses Pikka Design Co., is moving out of its home on Excelsior Boulevard and settling into a new space in Urban Market Medina, where they have been renting for a year.

Ciel stocks unique, artisanal home products from 12 countries. The cultured selection is inspired by owner and founder Andy Higgins’ experience living in China for four years, and his longtime love of patinated goods.

The store has lived on Excelsior Boulevard since its opening in 2013, first on one side of the street, then it moved to the opposite side three years ago.

Higgins noticed lower traffic, followed by falling sales. His youngest child Bridget, almost four years old, was diagnosed with kidney cancer shortly before he opened in the new Excelsior Boulevard space, preventing him from focusing on the business. “It’s a sh*tty day when you start a Caring Bridge site for your three-year-old,” he said in a press release. Her cancer went into remission in 2017, and Higgins turned to the dropping profits of Ciel Loft & Home with a plan.

He started the online table company Pikka Design Co. to sell reasonably priced, well-designed tables directly to consumers. “I hoped Pikka would help carry Ciel to pay the high rent of a store along Excelsior Boulevard,” he says. As Pikka launched in early 2018, Bridget’s kidney cancer returned. After a six-month battle, it again went into remission. “Miraculously, thank heavens,” Higgins says. “With a deep, grateful exhale, I was back to trying to make Pikka work.”

Although his business is recovering and gaining traction again, Higgins says it’s not enough to justify the price tag of the current Excelsior Boulevard location. He is picking up camp and moving to Medina over the next two months.

The Ciel moving sale started Friday, October 3, with 15 to 50 percent discounts on all merchandise. Higgins plans to close the Excelsior Boulevard space in December and make the Medina location inside Urban Market the sole home of Ciel and Pikka.

Ciel Home & Loft inside Urban Market Medina, 3795 Pinto Dr., Medina, cielloftandhome.com