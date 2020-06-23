Checking in on Local Retail

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams Patina Stores

We're in a whole new world for brick-and-mortar retail. One where plexiglass, sanitizer stations, face masks, and (distanced) air hugs with shopkeepers *almost* seem...normal? It's hard to believe it's been more than a month since many of our towns' independently-owned stores reopened their doors to the public for the first time in nearly two months. We poked a bevy of Twin Cities shopkeepers to chat about this new (or "now") normal of shopping.

In-store traffic

Since reopening, stores say traffic levels pale in comparison to past years, and many are still trying to crack the code. "Business has been really slow," says Thao Nguyen, owner of Parc Boutique in North Loop.

Jamie Carl, co-owner of Linden Hills' Serge and Jane shop and Patina Stores co-owner Christine Ward say traffic is completely weather dependent. "When people are out taking walks, they are popping in to see what we have in the shop," says Carl.

For Bill Damberg, owner of Brightwater Clothing Co. in Excelsior, each week has been different. "I believe there is still a pretty large population that isn’t feeling comfortable going shopping," he says. For his men's lifestyle shop, online sales have ceased. Though he (along with neighboring shops Gray Home + Lifestyle and Golden Rule Gallery) is looking forward to the rest of the summer and remains optimistic and hopeful that Excelsior will fare better than other shopping areas because of it being a true summer destination filled with outdoor walkers and lake Minnetonka dwellers. On the bright side, Damberg reports that people have been coming in to look at pieces that they've have seen in the window—much more than normal—so he's been changing out the windows more frequently.

Safety first

Shops around the metro have implemented all measures to safely reopen—reduced capacity requirements, face masks, gloves, plexiglass, steaming clothes between try-ons, social distancing markers, sanitizer stations, frequent surface and dressing room wipe downs, and contactless payment. Some have purchased black UV lights to kill any viruses or bacteria that may live on a surface (or article of clothing).

It seems that the consensus among in-store shoppers: They feel comfortable. Shopkeepers like Parc's Nguyen and MP3's Swindler feel like they can handle the sanitizing and social distancing a lot better than a big box chain. "The customers that have come in have expressed feeling really comfortable shopping inside of the store," says Nguyen, who says one or two customers are usually the only people inside the shop besides a clerk behind the cash wrap.

Despite the safety precautions independent shops are taking, many owners are frustrated at the picture that's been painted about small business. "The messaging has been so negative," says Swindler, who believe that small, independent retailers aren't the problem in spreading COVID compared to large, big box stores. "That message needs to get out there because it’s getting glossed over right now. If it doesn't change, there won’t be any more of us."

While not all stores are requiring masks for shoppers, all require staff to don one. For instance, Serge and Jane, which is only recommending shoppers wear masks, reported that nearly all shoppers are respecting the request. Over at MartinPatrick3, a few shoppers have even asked stylists and sales associates to remove their masks. “They want a more personal experience,” says Swindler.

What's Selling? Who's Shopping?

For St. Paul boutique Stephanie’s, owner Stephanie Sauer was blown away by regular customers’ excitement to get back to the store. "I don't know who was more excited, us or our customers," says Lora Horgen, manager of Stephanie's in Highland Park.

Many believe that their customers have missed connecting with their neighborhoods and communities. "People want to come in, talk, and just be social again, and really feel like they’re a part of something," says Michael Druskin, owner of men's North Loop retailer Jaxon Grey.

Both MP3 and Patina staff are seeing a combination of regular customers and walk-in traffic from respective neighborhood dwellers out for much-needed doses of retail therapy.

It seems not even a pandemic can stop us from celebrating life’s landmark moments—birthdays, graduations, even zoom weddings. To no surprise, gifts and customized boxes and package remain best sellers, as well as apothecary, elevated home goods, and casual clothing. St. Paul's Ergo Floral is scrambling to keep its bloom bar stocked, whereas Excelsior’s Golden Rule Gallery, the Minnetonka General Store, and Parc are still witnessing a spike in demand for gifts and personalized boxes.

Meeting the shopper where they are

People are retooling how they spend their dollars—swapping cocktail attire for athleisure and candles, and shoes for patio furniture—and that is not lost on our retailers. We’ve turned into completely different consumers. So much so that store owners are continuing to adjust their buys.

"We still believe that nothing can replace the brick-and-mortar experience but it’s up to us to find unique ways to bring it to customers wherever they are,” says Stephanie’s Horgen. In March, she and Stephanie's owner Stephanie Saucer immediately went to work to adjust orders. “This would normally be the height of cocktail dress season, but we knew that market would be extremely limited.” Instead of slashing orders in a panic, Horgen and Saucer intentionally revised what they’d bring to the shop based on what felt relevant and useful for customers.

Jaxon Grey's Druskin is doubling up on merchandise to ensure one of every size and style is represented on the floor, even when his garments are placed in quarantine after tried on by a customer.

Due to supply chain disruption, some owners, like MP3's Swindler, who, nonetheless is still planning to launch the store's first run of women's wear this fall, are having trouble sourcing product and stocking goods from certain suppliers. "I’m fortunate that most of my suppliers are great folks that get it and are taking the approach that we’re in this together," says Damberg, who's pivoted a lot of orders to smaller, independent makers.

Over in Wayzata, it's hard to tell that luxe gift and home decor shop Julia Moss Designs has been hit. "We have gone to great lengths to make sure our inventory is new and plentiful for our customers to experience the same JMD experience prior to the Pandemic/Protests," says owner Julia Moss.

Continued curbside

Despite slower than usual in-store traffic, many report their curbside and online shopping services are still thriving. But make no mistake: our shops can't lean on curbside to come out of this alive. Instead, they need to strike that perfect balance of in-store, social and web orders.

Parc's Nguyen expects the shop to keep curbside well beyond the pandemic. "We're really trying to come up with new ways to get people to shop from home and want to be the safe place people feel they can come in for a little retail therapy," says Nguyen, who's savvy team is constantly sharing their picks for fashion, jewelry, and apothecary goods on the boutique's Instagram channel.

In addition to curbside, many took to virtual shopping appointments, doorstep deliveries, and even "try-before-you-buy” programs, to suit the needs of customers shopping at home, including Michael Druskin's Jaxon Grey. Today, Druskin, whose North Loop men's shop is now open for foot traffic, is still texting with customers, dropping packages on porches, and even organizing neighborhood pop-ups for clients. To Druskin, although the trajectory for retail has completely shifted, he believes the JG costumer feels more connected to the brand than ever. “It's about meeting people where they are," says Druskin, who's seeing continued interest in his local delivery and at-home try-on programs.