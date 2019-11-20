Chameleon Shoppes Hosts Holiday Makers Pop-Up

× Expand Photo by Natalie Hall Downtown retailer Chameleon Shoppes is gearing up for the holidays and showcasing local makers.

Chameleon Shoppes is hosting a holiday season pop-up that features a rotating line of artisan products. The current mix of locally-made goods is far from blending in: colorful headwraps from TiAngy Designs, statement earrings, natural beauty products from Body Love Products and FlowEsScents, wooden essential oil holders from EOcreations, and an arsenal of men’s grooming supplies from BowTie Billionaire.

“We’re wanting to offer things for the folks that are on the go, for those that are working downtown, live downtown, or may be here for an event,” says Sabrina Jones, the owner of Body Love Products.

Chameleon Consortium supports minority- and women-owned businesses through its three downtown Minneapolis shops. “They’re very hard-working and we wanted to bring their talents to a different kind of clientele that probably would not have access to them,” says Jones. The artists staff the stores and give demonstrations of their products. Plus, Chameleon has live music for the holiday season.

Jones calls it “an all-inclusive, one-stop-shop type of pop-up for the holidays.” Don’t fret if you can’t make it in during their narrow hours (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday). You can also go straight to the source through the Chameleon website, which links to each artist’s website and social media.

Chameleon Shoppes Holiday Pop-Up, open Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 6–Dec. 20. Street level of Gaviidae Commons, skyway level Gaviidae Commons, skyway level IDS Center, chameleonconsortium.com