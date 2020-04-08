Protective Face Masks by Local Brands and Designers

× Expand photo courtesy of Louise Gray Louise Gray Local textile brand Louise Gray's cotton and linen face masks

Sewing machines are whirling in local design studios, but unfortunately the creations won't be on display at any fashion shows or design showcases, which, like many other spring gatherings, have been cancelled due to the pandemic spreading across our country. Instead, we'll don the beautiful fabrics in the form of cloth facial coverings only to walk our neighborhood streets and stock up at grocery stores.

"To mask or not to mask?" was the million-dollar question until the CDC started recommending that all people—regardless of symptoms—wear facial protection when in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Since last month, we've witnessed a multitude of local designers jump on the mask-making bandwagon and respond to pleas from those working on the frontlines. Now, many are extending their initiatives and tapping into their materials and creativity to create cloth face masks for us all.

Even some of the masks designed for personal use maintain a philanthropic spin. Take local designer Joy Teiken (Joynoëlle) for instance, who's teaming up with Birchwood Cafe to create and sell masks via the restaurant's curbside takeout menu. From each mask sold, 100 percent of proceeds will benefit local nonprofit and food bank, The Food Group. Others are providing customers the opportunity to donate masks to a healthcare professional in-need with buy one, donate one models, including designers Winsome Goods and Indigo & Snow and local textile and homewares brand Louise Gray.

While you consider masking up, do so while supporting our community of local designers and makers. Read on for a roundup of who's stitching CDC-approved (and stylish) cloth masks in an effort to keep us all safe.

(More on the local design community's mask-making initiative in the May issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine—on newsstands soon.)

*Note: Many of these masks are not intended as medical-grade substitutes and were created using CDC-approved guidelines to provide better protection and slow the transmission of COVID-19.

+ Local textile and home goods brand Louise Gray launched a collection of masks yesterday—and, you guessed it, they are just as dreamy as the rest of its collection. The "Be Well, Be Kind" mask is constructed of two layers of 100 percent cotton and linen fabric and comes in a variety of colorways. With each purchase, LG customers have the opportunity to donate one to a healthcare professional working on the frontlines. Buy one ($18), and buy one, give one ($25) masks via Louisegray.com.

+ Both sustainable clothing label Winsome Goods and local brand Indigo & Snow have also created a buy one, donate one model—the funds from each mask purchased goes toward the design of one for a medical or service professional. Winsome Goods masks ($15), free shipping, winsomegoods.com. Indigo & Snow masks ($15), indigoandsnow.com.

+ Fashion designer Joy Teiken of Joynoelle has teamed up with Birchwood Cafe to create reusable face masks for the public that benefit local nonprofit The Food Group. The masks are available via Birchwood Cafe's curbside pick-up and delivery. $20, @joynoelle.atelier.

+ As part of The Ribbon Mask Project, local designer Makwa Studio is donating two masks to organizations in-need for every one sold. $32 each, makwastudio.com.

+ Hackwith Design House is selling masks for children and adults made of her 100 percent cotton fabric. The brand is also giving customers the option to donate to healthcare professionals at check-out. $12 each, hackwithdesignhouse.com.

+ Kimberly Jurek-Valanzasca, fashion designer behind Alma Mia and owner of The Fitting Room boutique, is selling made-to-order cloth masks out of label's bold and bright fabrics. Available to order order DM on Instagram. $15 each, @kimberlyjurek.

+ Former Project Runway contestant and local designer Christopher Straub is sewing and selling masks—made from custom-printed materials from his collections—via Instagram. Each sale goes toward the production of masks for his local hospital in Shakopee. @schmistopher

+ Apron company Craftmade Aprons is giving back five dollars to the Project Black & Blue fund for every mask purchased. $10, bacraftmadeaprons.squarespace.com.

+ Designer Carter Averbeck of Omforme is donating handmade masks made of luxe Missoni Home textiles provided by Wayzata shop Julia Moss Designs to those in-need—mail carriers, healthcare professionals, people with compromised immune systems, grocers, and more. Know someone in-need? Just DM @omforme on Instagram.

+ Designer Joleen Torvick has created two 100 percent cotton mask styles, including one pleated mask that features a pocket to put an additional filter inside. $12, JoleenTorvick.com.

+ Eco-friendly and twin sister-owned brand Foat Design is selling men's, women's and children's masks, $12 each, foatdesign.com.

+ Scoop up one of Mezame Designs' 2020 Care Packages (that includes a pleated face mask, lavender-filled weaving, and a "Stay Home" patch) and donate a mask to our hospitals and health care facilities in-need. $28, free shipping, etsy.com/shop/MezameDesigns.

+ Grand Ave. boutique Atelier957 is giving away homemade face masks with every online purchase this week. @atelier957