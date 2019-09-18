Canada Goose Opens at Mall of America

× Expand Processed with VSCO with a6 preset

Tomorrow, Canadian luxury retailer Canada Goose will open its first Minnesota retail location at Mall of America.

The Mall of America store marks the brand's fifth U.S. location and 16th across the globe. It showcases the brand's full product assortment—coats and parkas, lightweight rain jackets, knitwear and accessories for men, women, and children. In addition, a 3,800-pound marble cash wrap, sourced from a quarry in British Columbia, mimics the natural wear and polish of glaciers and icebergs.

× Expand Inside the "cold room"

The new store is cool, but its "cold room" is even cooler. Inside the aptly-named room, customers can test the warmth of Canada Goose goods inside a literal ice box—where temperatures drop as low as -13 degrees Fahrenheit.

Without question, I grabbed the "snow mantra," a near nine-pound, $1,595 parka that the company claims to be one of the warmest coats on earth. It was designed and developed for industrial and commercial workers in the harshest of climates (down to -40 degrees). I enter the cold room. And aside from almost losing feeling in my toes (talk about a bad day to wear sandals), my torso, arms, head, and legs remained relatively toasty. Bear in mind: I AM a Minnesotan born and bred.

Canada Goose first introduced the immersive dressing room concept in Tokyo in 2017. According to its team, the cold room proved to be wildly successful. Since then, it has put them in other new store locations across the country. Perhaps the key to selling pricey parkas is turning a dressing room into a freezer? Experiential retail as its finest.

× Expand Processed with VSCO with a6 preset

Inside the dressing rooms are photo-worthy floor-to-ceiling wildlife paintings perfect for flexing your 'gram game. Plus, a rack where bright blue parkas hang. Said jackets belong in the Polar Bears International (PBI) collection, which was developed by Canada Goose in partnership with PBI—an organization dedicated to the worldwide conservation of polar bears and their habitats. The company donates $50 of each PBI collection sale.

Canada Goose Mall of America is located on level 1, west, across from the new Aritzia boutique.