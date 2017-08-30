Buying In To Fall With Grethen House

× Expand Photos by Eliesa Johnson

In early February, next fall’s designer collections make their splashy debut on the catwalks of New York Fashion Week. Fashion experts declare the season’s top trends. Photos pop up on Instagram. Five months later, new fall clothes hang on the racks in stores from London to L.A.—and, also, from St. Paul to Edina.

What happens in between is the art and math of retail. Allison Kaplan followed the owners of designer women’s shop Grethen House on their fall buying trip in New York.

See how they decide what Minnesotans will wear this season.

Dressed in a military-style jacket and drop-crotch trousers most women half her 67 years wouldn’t have the nerve to wear, Mary Brindley rides the subway from her Midtown Manhattan hotel down to Canal Street. It’s an unseasonably warm February day. Brindley, the owner of Grethen House—the Twin Cities’ most daring women’s designer boutique for 37 years running—steps up to a clouded glass door covered in illegible graffiti, torn stickers, and signs that say “exit” and “keep out.” She presses an unmarked buzzer and adjusts her leather backpack before climbing 93 stairs.

At the top, she and her retail team—her son Tadd Brindley, daughter-in-law Maggie Brindley, and young social media manager Haley Lim—walk into the hug of a bearded guy in a stained T-shirt and track pants. There’s a brace on his leg from a ski accident. He’s been hopping up and down those five flights of stairs for weeks.

He opens the door to reveal a loft as striking as the building’s exterior is sketchy. It’s exactly the sort of environment where you’d imagine fashion designers work and live: an open space as long as a city block, with high ceilings, whitewashed floors, and windows draped in gauzy white curtains. Big glass jars erupt with white flowering tree branches. Fancy pastries and little bottles of Perrier festoon a long dining table.

And along the white walls stand racks of breathtaking women’s apparel, each piece a study in delicate details: eyelet tops with bell sleeves, metallic track pants, a Mongolian fur-trimmed coat in saffron and navy plaid.

This is the fall 2017 collection for Sea, an indie brand newly adored by urban bohemians. Sea comes Vogue-approved and appears at Barneys. But you won’t see big ads for Sea in the glossies, nor will you find Sea on the runway at New York Fashion Week.

“I’ve never understood fashion week. It doesn’t seem that captivating,” says the guy in the track pants. This is Sean Monahan, one half of the design duo behind Sea, which he launched 10 years ago in this very loft with his lifelong friend Monica Paolini. “I think the collection is better seen and talked about in the showroom.”

Buyers don’t make their decisions at fashion shows. New York Fashion Week grabs the headlines with its celebrity front rows and theatrical runway moments (cherry red eye shadow, anyone?).

But boutique owners—from Bumbershute in Edina to Idun in St. Paul—head to New York after all the hoopla, when the parties end and the wholesaling begins. There are trade shows, which feature several brands in one space (sort of like a pop-up event, except they’re selling wholesale to stores rather than retail to the public). There are showrooms run by sales reps, who often need to fight to hold on to specific labels the same way stores do. And, of course, there are design houses, like Sea, that work directly with retailers—those retailers that can get in, anyway.

Brindley and her daughter-in-law are already combing through the samples, plucking out their favorite pieces. A model emerges from the wings and Monahan directs her to try on a gray blazer that is wool on top, lace on the bottom. The model poses. The Brindleys consider the blazer from all angles while Lim snaps iPhone photos and Tadd makes small talk with Monahan.

It’s a yes.

The process repeats itself for ruffled dresses, feminine tops, and menswear-inspired trousers. An hour later, the Brindleys have narrowed their fall order from Sea. The group heads down those steep steps after hugs and high-fives with Monahan, who today has 17 more appointments with retailers.

The Grethen House group walks back to the subway. Taxis take too long and cost too much. They’ve got five more showroom visits of their own today, and the next week will bring more of the same. Each day is so packed that they eat breakfast and lunch during appointments and bring takeout dinners back to the hotel, where they spend their evenings running the numbers and filling out order forms, often by hand.

“People ask if I go shopping when I’m in New York,” says Brindley, who made her first New York buying trip with her mom, Grethen House’s founder, when she was in third grade. She returned regularly throughout high school and started working at the store shortly after college. “I’m always shopping. I’m just a season ahead!”

MM6, little sister line to Parisian powerhouse Maison Margiela, claims attention for its irreverent statements, like a phone charger worn as a belt. But the atmosphere at its New York offices is quite serious—almost self-parody. Sales reps wear white lab coats and may not be photographed in the showroom.

You can’t just come in for a look-see because you run a cool store in the North Loop. Like online dating, both store and brand check each other out to make sure it’s a good fit. Grethen House is the only Minnesota store to sell MM6, and the relationship has developed over many years.

“It’s important to know what your clothes are being merchandised near, what other brands they carry,” says MM6 sales manager Camilla Norman, who happens to have grown up in Duluth. (After more than a decade in fashion, her slight accent sounds mysteriously British.) “Grethen House is one of the few stores we work with that I’ve actually been to.”

Minnesota connection aside, Grethen House is, quite possibly, even more highly regarded in New York than at home. Designers and reps who’ve never even visited the Twin Cities know the store. Not only that it features Opening Ceremony, Public School, and other fresh lines. They know of Brindley’s knack for picking a collection’s most promising pieces and her respect for craftsmanship and artistry.

For fall, MM6 is doing a play on the classic red Solo cup as a boot heel. Brindley heads right for it on the shelf and laughs. “This is where you don’t take fashion too seriously and just have fun,” she says. But she puts the boot back—aware that her Minneapolis customers are unlikely to invest in the joke.

She’s more inclined to take a risk on a garbage bag–inspired dress. Norman slips out of her lab coat to put on the garment, so Brindley can see how nicely it drapes. Brindley needs to buy at least a few pieces from the fall collection: You can’t take a season off from an exclusive brand like MM6 and expect to come back and buy it next year. Another store in the area could try to snatch the label.

“I don’t think most people could bring a fashion-forward line like MM6 to Minnesota and know how to mix it with more normal things,” says Tadd, watching his mother appreciatively.

× 1 of 6 Expand In February, Maggie and Mary Brindley made their fall 2017 selections from the Sea collection in the label’s New York showroom. × 2 of 6 Expand Fall orders begin to arrive at Grethen House at 50th & France in mid-July. × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Mary Brindley grew up in retail. Her parents established Grethen House in Clear Lake, Iowa, in 1953. “Grethen” is a mash-up of their names, Greta and Henry.

“My mom was always fashion-forward,” Brindley recalls. While she managed to sell Iowans on the innovative sportswear designs of Bonnie Cashin, Albert Nipon, and other top brands of the day, customers frequently commented that her high-end collections would make a perfect fit for Galleria, the new upscale shopping center in Edina.

So in 1980, Brindley’s mom moved up to the Twin Cities and opened a second Grethen House in what is now the Louis Vuitton space at Galleria. Brindley stayed in Iowa to run the original store. It didn’t take long for Greta to conclude, “We’ve been in the wrong place!” Brindley says. After a year of commuting between Clear Lake and Edina, Brindley closed up shop in Iowa and joined her mom in the Twin Cities, bringing along her husband and their two young boys, Robbie and Tadd.

Eventually, Grethen House moved to 50th & France, where the rent seemed more affordable and the hours not quite as long as the mall required.

Back then, independent, family-run boutiques dominated the Twin Cities retail scene. Cedric’s. Jackson Graves. Len Druskin. Epitome. “There were so few majors,” Brindley says, referring to the national chain stores—the J.Crews and Anthropologies—that have come to replace smaller boutiques. “It was all local.”

Those local retailers were competitive, Brindley says, but they shared a mission to drag fashion westward. You don’t get that sort of camaraderie from Net-A-Porter.com or Nordstrom. Or from the designer brands themselves. In the past decade, some labels that sold well at boutiques have opened their own stores: Kate Spade and Tory Burch represent just two recent examples. Indie retailers built the Twin Cities fan base for those lines, and now the local boutiques have lost most of that business to the company stores.

“A little store always puts them on the map,” Brindley says. Shoppers who take fashion and design seriously have long flocked to Grethen House to discover up-and-coming lines before they hit the mainstream. Back in 2011, Grethen House introduced the Twin Cities to Veronica Beard, a clothing line that has become popular for its feminine take on tailored pieces.

“They had one jacket and a dickey the first time we met,” Brindley recalls. But she knew that preppy Edina moms would come to appreciate Veronica Beard’s easy-to-wear, polished style. So she bought it—before anyone knew the label.

Once Veronica Beard developed a fan base at Grethen House and a handful of similar boutiques across the country, Nordstrom swooped in. Veronica Beard also started selling its entire collection online, direct to shoppers, which makes it tough for a small retailer to compete. Grethen House doesn’t have the space or budget to carry more than a few styles each season. Veronica Beard’s days are likely numbered at Grethen House.

“It’s getting too saturated,” Brindley says. “And once it’s at Nordstrom, it starts to look more department store-ish.”

The chase, and the cycle of building and losing lines, has been exacerbated by the Internet. It’s tiring at times, Brindley admits, but it’s what she knows. “Retirement sounds so boring. I’d have nothing to talk about.”

Velvet pants are a thing for fall. Almost every showroom the Grethen House team has visited is featuring a velvet option. Or two or three. Brindley thinks she has already ordered enough. (She doesn’t take notes, preferring to keep it all in her head. She reviews inventory sheets before signing off on orders.) But Maggie has spotted yet another style—cropped velvet sweatpants.

“This one is everyday, for sure—you’re not going to save this for special occasions,” Maggie says.

Brindley has to agree. “T-shirt, sneakers, go!”

“You’re making my brain hurt,” Tadd complains.

Other than the heart-shaped Comme des Garçons logo on his white button-down, Tadd does not look like a fashion guy. His jeans appear comfortably baggy. He wears one knit glove on the subway to avoid coming in direct contact with the germy poles. He’s quiet and calm, even when Maggie arrives 30 minutes late. He waits for her in the hotel lobby. Brindley forges ahead.

They’re not the trio most people would expect to be running an edgy boutique. Maggie and Tadd have four kids: 6-year-old triplet sons and a 4-year-old daughter. When Brindley isn’t busy charming customers, she is likely to be on the floor playing duck duck goose (“Not duck!” says 4-year-old Maxine) with her grandchildren.

“Being with family is huge for us,” Brindley says. Tadd’s tenure started when he set up a computer system for the store. Gradually, he began to manage the business. “He keeps me in line,” Brindley says.

Tadd spotted Maggie when she was working down the block at Spirit Kids. She started working at the Grethen House outlet, gh2, in Minneapolis and impressed Brindley with her merchandising and selling skills. But there were limits.

“She’s not coming on a buying trip until you’re married,” Brindley told Tadd.

Now, Maggie is Brindley’s bridge to the next generation of Grethen House customers, from the new brands she discovers to the fashion influencers she tracks on social media. In just the last couple of years, Grethen House has installed sleek wood floors at the 50th & France store, opened a second location in the North Loop, and invested big in online commerce. The hope is that stocking a broader inventory and showcasing professional photography will help Grethen House build its reputation as a fashion destination in the Twin Cities and beyond.

“We’re moving with the times,” Brindley says.

On a humid day in mid-July, a big brown box arrives at Grethen House in Edina, filled with Sea’s fall collection. Sales associates ooh and aah as Brindley pulls out each style. In the midst of planning her buying trips for spring 2018, which happen in August and September, she’d almost forgotten her excitement about the fall orders, placed five months ago.

As soon as the staff steam and straighten each piece, the rack rolls onto the selling floor. Before it stops moving, a customer—one of the regulars who has been kibitzing with staff—spots the new wool-and-lace blazer by Sea. She slips it on right over her shorts and tank top and strikes a pose.

“Look, Maggie, look!” Brindley calls to her daughter-in-law in the back room. Nearby, Tadd keeps the kids in line with lollipops and redirects their new puppy, Luna, who is nipping at the front window display. “Look how gorgeous the jacket is on her!”

The fall selling season has begun.

What Sells Locally

For indie boutiques, knowing the customer is key. Here are some fall looks that retailers think you’ll want to wear, plus a few they promise not to make you try. Portraits by Caitlin Abrams

Melly

Trend to try: Wide-leg pants. “Women are liking wider-leg jeans especially,” says co-owner Caryn Kelly.

Trend to skip: Velour tracksuits. “I think people will say, ‘Been there, done that.’” Galleria, mellyonline.com

Bluebird Boutique

Trend to try: Multicolor fur and off-the-shoulder tops.

Trend to skip: Mom jeans. “I love it, but I realize it hasn’t caught on here because it’s not the most flattering,” says Sacha Martin (right), co-owner with Allison Mowery. Edina, bluebirdboutique.com

Stephanie’s

Trend to try: Upholstery-type fabrics. Stephanie Morrissey says, “We are loving the bold, romantic prints.”

Trend to skip: Sleeveless mock neck. “Minnesotans find it to be an oxymoron.” St. Paul, stephaniesshop.com