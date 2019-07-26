Brand to Watch: TopKnott

From summer lemonade stands to charitable 5K races and VFW high school dances, entrepreneurship has been in Marisa Milton's DNA since she can remember.

Growing up in South Dakota, Milton fueled her passion for the beauty world by working as a receptionist at her local hair salon. There she became become extremely close to the employees and grew increasingly interested in the inner-workings of salon life. "I always wondered why it was a struggle for stylists to fill the chairs," she says.

Fast forward to college where Milton, a student at Mankato State University, would drive three hours just to get her hair done by the one professional she knew and trusted. "This is where I connected the dots," she says.

× Expand Topknott Owner Marissa Milton

In 2018, 23-year-old Milton took the plunge and started her own company—TopKnott—with the goal to help connect beauty professionals and clients with their ideal match. The platform bridges the gap between stylist and client, providing prospective clients with information about stylists (location, other client testimonials and reviews, areas of expertise, and access to online portfolios), and serves as a marketing platform for stylists to show off their work through the gallery function and "discover" page—which mimics that of Instagram's.

Milton noticed a void in the current marketplace: That Customers needed a platform to leave reviews about and share experiences with hair stylists. Just like customers, no two stylists are the exact same. "I wanted to create a platform to help stylists express their individuality and align themselves with like-minded customers," says Milton.

Milton also noticed that most stylists market themselves on more visual platforms like Instagram, but it's not always easy for clients to find them. "When you use Yelp or Google as a research tool for salons and stylists, you only receive reviews on the overall business rather than a specific stylist," she says.

Topknott also serves as a place for professional stylists to create and showcase a more personalized portfolio, whether they are in the beginning stages of their careers or looking to show off years of experience. "People need to know why their stylist charges a hefty price for services," says Milton. "Our platform helps establish that credibility."

Right now, the application and algorithm is catered to hair providers in the Twin Cities area, but Milton hopes to extend the brand beyond Minnesota some day. In five years she'd like to be in other large cities (especially in Los Angeles and New York City, where the beauty industries are so over-saturated). In addition, her plan includes growing the platform's functionality to provide stylists with more resources on the business side of things (i.e. accounting and other operations) to allow them to really focus on what they love best: practicing their art form.