Brand to Watch: Oars + Alps

Oars + Alps Body Kit

Mia Duchnowski and Laura Cox shared a similar issue: their husbands were stealing their skincare products. But that wasn’t the problem, it’s that their men weren’t seeing the same results. So, they set out to find quality, affordable products made with ingredients designed to address men’s skin needs. After realizing the options were either too pricey, loaded with chemicals, or inconvenient to use—they knew they were onto something.

The Chicago-based duo eventually left behind careers at Facebook (Duchnowski) and Bloomberg (Cox) to launch Oars + Alps—inspired by one husband's career as a rower. They dedicated their first year to researching ingredients and learning more about men and their skincare routines. They eventually landed on Alpine Caribou Moss, a proprietary antioxidant-rich ingredient, from the Arctic Circle of Finland, as the foundation for the product line.

A year ago, the brand enrolled in Target’s startup accelerator program—designed to mentor and prepare 10 startups for the “bark tank” pitch. Once an online only business, Oars + Alps is now carried in both Target and Ulta stores around the country.

All products come in solid stick form, including the fan favorite face cleanser and eye serum, which helps de-puff and reduce dark circles. The no-spill, no-fuss packaging, is TSA-approved, perfect for one-the-go men (and women) looking for products to take to the office, gym or on the road. Oarsandalps.com