Brand to Watch: HUMANITY

HUMANITY Photo by Rhianna Hajduch

Fluid, conscious, futuristic. These words all come to mind when trying to describe the young Minneapolis clothing brand HUMANITY. Co-creators Rihanna Hadjuch and Damaris Benitez-Franco have inspired and mobilized the local young artist scene with their altruistic brand when they first launched to the public last year. They've also been friends since junior high.

More than a clothing brand, the two friends are using their platform to inspire folks to put their money where their mouth is and real change. HUMANITY is at the forefront of a new wave of clothing brands that abolish size, gender, and unethically sourced clothing, taking into account operational transparency, the environment, and social issues.

Think non-binary garments influenced stylistically by current events and issues going on in our world. Conceptually, their aim is to strip away the outside forces that dictate our lives and connect us all to what it really means to be human.

If you thought Minneapolis isn’t the place for fashion, think again. Forward thinkers saturate our streets with visions of how the world could be. And through every action they make, they have every intention to make their vision a reality.

Fashion is a good place to start if you’re out here to move mountains. Fast fashion is one of the reasons for the environment’s decline because of its immense waste of natural resources. The World Resources Institute found that one garbage truck of clothing is burned or landfilled every second, which is enough to fill 1.5 Empire State buildings a day and enough to fill Sydney Harbor in a year. Also, one cotton shirt takes 2,700 liters of water to make, which is enough for one person to drink for 2.5 years. This is why brands need to be as conscious as HUMANITY.

What is “humanity” and what does it mean to you?

That’s what we’re all trying to figure out, aren’t we? We asked ourselves that exact question when we started the brand. We know that the word “humanity” relates to the collective of humans as a whole, and in an ideal sense of the word, would refer to our shared empathy and compassion- our ability to relate to one another on a deeper level.

But truly what does it mean to be human? If it’s the above, having a shared experience and tolerance for all the facets of that, why are we behaving the way we are? How did we get here? We knew we wanted the brand to be socially and environmentally aware and emphasize our deep connect to life on Planet Earth, and we knew we wanted it to be constantly growing, evolving, ever-changing.

To us, the word humanity refers to this, to the work we are doing, and where we are headed. We use HUMANITY to emphasize the power in the bigger vision for the future of the human race. We hope to be part of that movement.

How would you both describe the design or look of your clothing?

The design and looks of our clothing is highly subject to change. So far, we have stuck to simple statements on organic and fair trade or recycled items. In the future, we hope to expand much past this while still retaining our fundamental principles of justice and sustainability. Maybe you could call it ‘clothing for current events’ or ‘clothing for fighting climate change’ or ‘fashion of the future’.

What do you want people to think and feel when they see/wear your clothing?

Wearing HUMANITY ideally connects you to the people around you through creating open conversations about important issues and current events. We want people to feel empowered, inspired to action, and in touch with something larger when they see and wear our product. HUMANITY is about much more than clothing and it will show through the people who find it, the places they take it, and the way the product lives on in the world. Because HUMANITY proceeds are donated to various organizations working as agents for change, the items give people a way to feel proud to embody it, because it means they got informed and involved.

How did you two meet and decide to start this?

We met in junior high school but we didn’t start HUMANITY until shortly after high school graduation in 2016. There was a shared interest in the intersection of art and activism where fashion and journalism were the key components. Once the name HUMANITY and a broad concept were definitely decided, it continued to build and grow from there. The idea remained unwavering even during times where we were continents away. Many times we would have conference calls about inspirations and eventual plans between borders and time zones, that is how we knew we were serious about it, whatever that meant.

What are some goals you’re currently working on?

Our job is to talk about what’s going on in the world and reflect that in our creations in the present and in our larger collections that will reveal themselves over time, weaving the archive of important events and movements in the fashion world. Because we are committed to talking about the times, and these times are quite saturated with importance, we are constantly busy creating for the present and for the future.

We have many exciting, industry-changing projects in mind and on paper for the future. We started planning with very limited resources before eco-friendly, environmentally and socially conscious brands were mainstream, so we had to start simple and relatively small. Where we are is no comparison to where we are going.

Advice to other young Minneapolis artists looking for exposure in the scene?

Our advice would be that exposure is important but overrated, Do good work, take the quieter moments to develop your biggest and most original ideas, make real connections with people who support your work and your ideas at large. When the time is right, you will scale. At least that’s what we’re telling ourselves!

Find them @spreadhumanitybrand on Instagram and shophumanitybrand.com.