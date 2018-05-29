× Expand Photo by Beth Cath Alma Mia

No stranger to the local design scene, Minneapolis designer Kimberly Jurek-Valanzasca is launching a new brand, Alma Mia.

Back in 2013, Jurek-Valanzasca co-founded Showroom, a retail hub for local designers to showcase their collections of clothing and accessories, including Jurek-Valanzasca's own line, Kindred Folk. Jurek-Valanzasca and her business partner Jennifer Chilstrom have decided to part ways and discontinue Kindred Folk, leaving Jurek-Valanzasca with more time to create new pieces for Alma Mia.

"I've had time to rethink what I want to create and bring into the Twin Cities fashion scene," says Jurek-Valanzasca. "This line is really a part of me."

Spanish for "soul of mine," Alma Mia is inspired by Jurek-Valanzasca's love for travel. The collection includes bright colors and patterns, as well as lightweight breathable raw-hem denim and organic woven jersey and cotton silhouettes. "This line feels very free-spirited," says Jurek-Valanzasca. "The Alma Mia collection reflects the pieces that I enjoy wearing most, like vintage clothing and bohemian, easy-to-throw-on pieces."

The new line will be available to shop at the fitting room (set to open June 1), at 316 West 38th Street, in Minneapolis. Jurek-Valanzasca also plans to open an online shop.

