La Bratique Bra Boutique Reopens

A new, 600-square-foot specialty La Bratique has reopened in Edina. In 2016, the 50th & France bra shop closed its doors after an eight-year run due to a lack of proper staffing for the growing operation.

“We just really missed our customers," says owner Tracy Anderson. "And while shopping for ourselves we still didn’t find what we left behind as a hole in the market."

To combat the staffing issue, she and her store manager Jackie Wallin reopened the shop as a by-appointment-only operation. They also eliminated the A and B cup sizes previously offered in the original 1,000-square-foot location to focus their efforts on quality provisions for C-cups and larger.

Despite booming online retail, Anderson is confident that her brick and mortar revival will succeed. “Bras are very different than most things you can purchase online,” she says. "They are so specific, and every single bra—based on the fabric and based on the cut—fits a little differently. Some people can be three different sizes…You really limit yourself when you buy online.”

Bras at La Bratique range from $50 to $160. According to Anderson, when it comes to bras, heftier price tags go hand-in-hand with better quality, support and fit. Through her shop, she strives to educate women on proper bra fitting so they’ll be comfortable and confident every day.

Customer feedback is central to La Bratique’s selection. “We take all that feedback, and that is how we build our product assortment,” Anderson says. “It’s not about selling lots of bras, it’s about finding the right options for each person.”

La Bratique is open by appointment Tuesdays through Saturdays. 4420 Valley View Rd., Ste. 404, Edina, 952-873-1972, labratique.com