The Boutique Outdoor Spaces You Should Visit This Summer

On my summer bucket list: dining alfresco in the secret garden behind Mitrebox Framing Studio. No, the North Loop shop has not added a café since you last visited, but it does have the most charming green enclave behind Washington Avenue—complete with lilies, walls of ivy, a table and chairs, and downtown skyline views. “Stay as long as you like,” owner Sara Nachreiner has encouraged me on more than one occasion. “We’re always telling people to use the space. You could even bring lunch.”

The patio at Ciel Loft & Home.

Why not? We need to move past the idea that stores exist only to sell stuff. Of course that is the goal, but the retailers that are thriving today are thinking about more than the transaction. They’re creating an environment designed for engagement—inspiring design ideas, harnessing expertise, and sometimes, simply, offering a pretty space to enjoy your takeout salad. It’s one of the many things that separates physical stores from online, offering that experience. And in Minnesota, where every moment of sunshine feels precious, creating outdoor spaces is an advantage. It’s why decks and outdoor eating areas are part of the blueprint for the mammoth flagship store Restoration Hardware plans to build across from Galleria in Edina. Will it help to sell sofas? The longer you stay, the more likely you are to reach for that credit card.

In St. Louis Park, Ciel Loft & Home is enjoying its first summer on the patio at its new Excelsior Boulevard location. The space is used for happy hours, private events (yes—you can rent it out!), photo shoots, and merchandise. Ciel has added outdoor furniture, pillows, rugs, and greens—particularly staghorn ferns, which are poised to become the next succulent.

Ciel’s patio is definitely a store highlight, but owner Andy Higgins admits he didn’t see it that way at first. “It was gravel back there when I first saw it, and I thought it would be a good place for employees to park,” he says. “An employee said, ‘That’s going to be a fantastic patio.’”

And with that, Higgins started designing. He paved the area behind the store and acid-washed it for a look more dynamic than cement. It’s something anyone could do at home with concrete dye and a watered-down latex paint as the stain, Higgins says. He turned the black cinder block building exterior from unsightly to a focal point by installing hooks and shelves to display products and plants.

“It’s very important for retailers to create a place people are going to want to go to,” says Dee Dee Lappen, co-owner of Gray Home + Lifestyle, which boasts beautiful gardens and a wrap-around porch overlooking Water Street in Excelsior. It’s what drew Lappen to the space, which used to be home to a landscape company. In fact, the gardens were so lovely that Lappen and her daughter Chloe originally thought maybe they needed to focus on selling garden accessories. Then they realized: Outdoor space is an asset, even when your focus is clothing, jewelry, beauty, and home goods. Gray also sells plants and baskets. The Lappens recently added their own pottery collection—a collaboration with Red Wing Pottery.

“We want to bring the indoors out, make the outdoor area feel as comfortable as a home,” Lappen says. “I love the fact that we have a sitting area outside. We love having people around.”