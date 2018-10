× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Hexagon heel boot

Pause your search for the classic block heel; there are showstopping styles in the forecast. From sculptural, geometric heels to sleek silhouettes, a (wow!) boot anchors the simplest of outfits and earns you some serious style cred. Hexagon sculpture heel boots ($170), by Topshop, from Nordstrom, Ridgedale and Mall of America

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to local shopping news, sales, and events.