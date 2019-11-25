Your Black Friday Survival Guide

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Mall of America

This Black Friday, we're combating the effects of tryptophan by taking it to the local malls and shopping centers for a little post-turkey day shopping. Here are the best deals, tips, and where to shop for savings around the Twin Cities.

Galleria

This luxury shopping center is closed on Thanksgiving and open from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. on Black Friday. Sugar up midday on Friday and Saturday (11 A.M.– 3 P.M.) with free clouds of three new cotton candy flavors from one of the two Cotton & Whim carts rolling through the mall. Listen live for shopping tips and holiday must-haves from Ali and Harmony Kaplan, as they broadcast their local radio show, Shop Girls, from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Saturday.

Get your DIY on with local events and design brand, LAB, at the shopping center's Holiday Experience Lounge, and don't forget about Galleria's free gift-wrapping station (located at the east end outside of Filson) and valet service, available through December 29.

View the entire list of Galleria Black Friday and Small Business Saturday weekend sales here. galleriaedina.com

Ridgedale Center

If your Thanksgiving traditions include bundling up for middle-of-the-night door busters, then you're in luck. Guzzle your pie and head to Ridgedale, which opens at 6 P.M. on Thanksgiving and 6 A.M. on Black Friday.

Rosedale Center

Also open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, Rosedale opens a tad later for the Friday frenzy (8 A.M.). We know you’ve been looking for an excuse to check out the Aveda experience center that opened there in late October, or the new Altar’d State, or maybe Paddle North’s new storefront, its largest yet. Don’t forget to gobble up local dishes from Rosedale’s revived food court, Potluck, that opened just two weeks ago. rosedalecenter.com

Southdale Center

Black Friday retailers at this Edina mall are open from 5 P.M. to 1 A.M. on Thanksgiving, and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday. Staple gifting brands like Sephora, Francesca’s, J. Crew, Michael Kors, H&M, and Madewell have Black Friday deals both days, and don't forget to snap a photo with Santa at his station. southdale.com

Mall of America

Savor the turkey, people—our mega mall will close its doors again on Thanksgiving. But don’t fret about those precious early morning Black Friday deals, MOA opens at 5 A.M. on Friday and 8 A.M. on Saturday, and it’s open until 10 P.M. both days. For those early morning hours, there are five Caribou Coffee locations at MOA. (There are also four Starbucks, but come on, be a Minnesotan.) Bonus: these major caffeination stops usually have a BF deal, too.

Make sure to visit the the North entrance to receive your mystery scratch-off card. Throughout the weekend, the mall will be giving away 8,000 gifts—$500 Levi's gift card, AirPods, Nespresso machines, Coach handbags, and more—valued at over $200,000. mallofamerica.com

Outlet Malls

Turkey Day deal-seekers: Twin Cities Premium Outlets and Albertville Premium Outlets open at 6 P.M. on Thanksgiving. Both outlets are open 28 hours (‘til 10 P.M. Friday, folks!) Plus, check off that holiday list with extended hours through the weekend and deals from retailers like Adidas, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors, Polo Ralph Lauren, Old Navy, Nike, and Under Armor. The Eagan outlet is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and Albertville is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.