Black Friday 2018 Deals, Tips, and More!

Malls and many big box stores have scaled back their Thanksgiving hours while extending the deals—early, late, and online to offer many ways to save without joining a stampede or camping out in a parking lot. One of the scheduling trends yet again this year is stores opening for a few hours in the evening on Thanksgiving, then closing around midnight and re-opening early in the morning on Black Friday. Ridgedale, Rosedale, and Southdale Center are among the shopping destinations adopting that split shift, while others—Galleria and Mall of America—aren't opening their doors until early on Black Friday.

But, if your Thanksgiving traditions include bundling up for middle-of-the-night door busters, then that's still a possibility.

Here's the scoop.

Thanksgiving Day Store Openings

2 p.m.: JCPenny, Shopko (open all night)

3 p.m.: Old Navy (open all night)

5 p.m.: Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's (open all night), Toys R Us (open all night), Southdale Center

6 p.m.: Walmart (open all night), Dick's Sporting Goods, Ridgedale Center, Twin Cities Premium Outlets (open all night), Rosedale Center

Thanksgiving Day Closures

Mall of America, Galleria, Costco, H&M, Sam's Club, Burlington Coat Factory, Crate and Barrel, Home Depot, Home Goods, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Pier 1 Imports, REI, TJ Maxxx, Sur La Table, Von Maur.

Black Friday Early Openings

5 a.m.: Mall of America, Dick's Sporting Goods

6 a.m.: Southdale Center, Macy's, Ridgedale Center

7 a.m.: Sam's Club, Rosedale Center, Target

8 a.m.: Best Buy, Office Depot/Office Max

9 a.m.: Galleria

Favorite Deals

Mall of America: The first 200 guests in line will receive a Mall of America gift card valued anywhere between $10 and $500. View the full list of Black Friday deals here.

Galleria: 50 percent off select items and 30 percent off storewide at Cole Haan, 30 percent off everything at Kate Spade, and more!

JCPenny: Deals online all Thanksgiving day. In-store: 30 percent off Nike gear, up to 80 percent off fine jewelry, $20 boots, $4.99 air fryers and toaster ovens (after mail-in rebate).

Shopko: The first 100 customers receive a $10 coupon for a home and clothing purchase that's good on Saturday, Nov. 25. These shoppers will also receive a $15 coupon that's good on Dec. 1 through Christmas Eve.

Old Navy: $1 fuzzy socks (called the Old Navy Cozy Sock One Dolla Holla Sale); 50 percent off your purchase (in-store and online). CYBER MONDAY: 50 percent off everything, cozy socks with purchase.

Target: 50 percent off Google Home Mini ($25, originally $49); $50 off Fitbit Versa (originally $149—others on sale as well); Instant Pots for $69.95, originally $99.95; all TVs on sale.

Best Buy: Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy phones; iPad minis are $249.99 (savings of $150), Amazon Echo Dot for $19.99 (save $20); select XBOX/PS4 games (like NBA 2k19, FIFA 19, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey) for $29.99.

Kohl's: Up to 30 percent off athletic brands like Nike, Under Armour, and ADIDAS.

Walmart: Save $100 on XBOX One X consoles, $59 Instant Pots, $4.75 kids’ pajama sets, $10 travel hammocks, $5 select Disney princess dolls.

Local Alternatives to Black Friday

Holidazzle: The Minneapolis holiday tradition in Loring Park includes dozens of local artisans and makers, a skating rink, local entertainers, classic holiday movies, visits from Santa, giveaways, drinks and treats, and a few surprises along the way. Thursday–Sunday, November 23–December 23, Loring Park, holidazzle.com

Minneapolis Institute of Arts: Between 6 and 10 a.m., see “Egypt’s Sunken Cities” exhibit free (tickets are first come, first served). Shop The Store at Mia for holiday gifts and get 20 percent off all purchases. (My Mia members receive an additional 10 percent off.) Savor free coffee and treats from Agra Culture Kitchen.

Pumpz & Co.: Coffee Cart Mpls from 10 a.m.–12 p.m., personal appearances from Caitlin Thielen (9–11 a.m.), and Carly Zucker (10 a.m.–12 p.m.). Mini donuts will also be involved for a sweet treat and we will be offering a surprise discount on all items (excluding vintage pieces).

Enchanté: Open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Discounts start at 25 percent off your purchase the first hour, 20 percent off 10–11 a.m., 15 percent 11 a.m.–noon, and 10 percent from noon to close.

Plaid Friday at Sociable Cider Werks: Head over to Sociable Cider Werks' annual get-together with the Minneapolis Craft Market. In conjunction with Sociable’s fifth birthday party, they’ll be hosting nearly 20 local makers like Fair Anita, Apothicare, Noble Soap Gallery, and Red Sled Pottery.

Make sure to check out our guide to neighborhood shopping this Small Business Saturday.