Art Meets Function: Big Raven Yoga Designs Mats for the Bold

× Expand image courtesy of Big Raven Yoga

For Twin Cities native Joleen Emery, yoga has always been an integral part of her life. But that all changed in July 2016, when a bicycle accident (and a rare infection) threatened the loss of her leg. Throughout her road to recovery—four surgeries, two plates, 14 screws and lessons in learning how to walk again—Emery was devastated by her inability to practice and teach yoga.

10 months later, she attended her first, post-accident yoga class. But, much to her dismay, it was rough. Really rough.

“I cried through most of it,” says Emery. “My body moved so differently.” Emery tried to look past her rusty practice and be thankful for the connection to her mat—the same black lululemon yoga mat she had used for over 10 years. She loved how many ware marks it had, and the fact that her handprints were practically imprinted in it.

Joleen Emery Founder of Big Raven Yoga Joleen Emery

After her practice, Emery set her trusty mat outside of the shower as she cleaned up. But when she went to gather her belongings, it was gone. The flood of emotions continued for Emery as she returned home. “I was really upset to have lost something that had been my companion through so much."

Moments later, Emery scoured the web in-search of her new Chaturanga counterpart. “I decided that’s it! I need a mat that looks like nobody else’s.”

The problem: She couldn’t find anything unique or different. So, Emery was inspired to create a mat that was uniquely hers—one that no one would mistake for their own.

Big Raven Yoga, a brand described as yoga mats for the bold, was founded with the goal of marrying Emery’s two passions: art and yoga. Emery wanted to help yogis connect to their practice with a line of mats that don’t sacrifice quality for aesthetics. “We beautify everyday essentials like handbags and office supplies,” says Emery. “So why not yoga mats?”

Big Raven Yoga’s six core collections run the style gamut, from retro-inspired florals to sushi rolls to feminist-inspired mats stamped with inspirational quotes and iconic female figures. Think: Frida Kahlo, Audrey Hepburn, and Billie Holiday. Each mat is designed by a different artist and caters to yogis of all types. Emery describes the mats as calm, not quiet.

“Based on my past experience with my mat, I believe it is possible to make a connection to this very personal piece of equipment,” says Emery.

Big Raven Yoga mats are machine washable, made from a soft, microfiber suede (and dual purpose as an anti-slip yoga towel to prevent yogis from slipping during their practice), and come with a certificate of authenticity and a personal note from Emery.

All mats run at $107, and are available exclusively at bigravenyoga.com.