Beauty Talk With Award-Winning Colorist Matt Swinney

Matt Swinney is the Meryl Streep of hair color. The co-owner and creative director of Evolution Salon in Minneapolis recently took home his fourth North American Hair Styling Award for hair colorist of the year, and continues adding to his trove of honors from other industry associations. What’s his secret? We asked.

You seem to have the competitive coloring thing down. Why do you enter national award competitions? It serves my soul to be judged against my peers. You have to submit a collection of editorial photos, and I just like doing beautiful things with beautiful people.

What put you over the edge in the 2017 NAHA competition? I wanted color to be at the forefront and everything else to disappear. With hair color, there’s a lot of trying to shock you. I really wanted to create something beautiful, with elements of softness.

Is it difficult to switch gears from dramatic styles on models to coloring clients in the salon? I love both. And I like the challenge of placing color in the real world—there’s an art to that, too. We spend so much time overdoing hair. I like it to look lived-in—not over blow-dried or flat-ironed. Beauty is in simplicity.

You sort of have to be an expert on blondes when you’re working in Minnesota, don’t you? I pride myself on being able to grow hair longer than some women have ever gotten their hair before. That’s because we keep our blondes as healthy as possible. No heat with highlights, no breaking the base (lightening roots between highlighting services).

What can we do to keep our hair healthy as the temperatures plunge? Abrupt weather changes can make the hair brittle. Do a conditioning service. But stay away from moisturizing shampoos. What you want is more strength-based.

Be honest. Are you judging me by my roots? I never judge people on roots or color. But I’m always willing to help.

Evolution Salon, 2836 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-2979, evolutionhair.com