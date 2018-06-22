Beauty Brand Morphe to Open Retail Store in Mall of America

LA-based beauty brand Morphe announced plans to open its first Midwest location—and largest retail store yet—at Mall of America this Fall.

The brand specializes in a variety of professional quality makeup and artistry tools that don't break the bank. Products include more than 300 brushes and palettes, featuring influencer collaborations such as the best-selling Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette, which includes 35 unique colors for just $38.

Founded by brother and sister duo, Linda and Chris Tawil, Morphe began by selling strictly direct-to-consumer via morphe.com, and quickly grew a cult-like social following, now boasting 6.4 million Instagram followers.

“We have an enthusiastic, highly-engaged #morphebabe fanbase in Minnesota and they deserve to have their very own space to discover, play, and shop the Morphe brand in person,” expressed Emine ErSelcuk, Vice President Global Retail for Morphe. “The store features many exciting aspects including curated picks featuring best-sellers, online trends, influencer faves, and influencer collaborations. Customers can explore the store on their own or get expert advice from our certified Beauty Advisors.”

The 6,000-square-foot store will live on the west side of the mall's second floor, in the space previously occupied by RAAS. Customers will have the opportunity to shop Morphe’s full spectrum of beauty tools and makeup, in addition to other brands under the Morphe umbrella, such as Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

“Mall of America has become a home for many digitally-native retail brands who are continuously making the move to brick-and-mortar locations,” said Leasing Associate Ashley Hofmann. “Morphe has established themselves among the top beauty brands and we are thrilled to have their store here for our visitors who have made MOA their beauty and fashion destination.”

Morphe currently has existing bricks-and-mortar in California, Arizona, and Nevada, and in addition to the MOA location, the brand has announced it also plans to open stores in San Diego, Houston, Dallas, Schaumburg, and Garden City.

