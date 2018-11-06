Baby Grand Boutique Relocates to St. Louis Park

× Expand photo courtesy of Baby Grand Baby Grand

After a decade-long stay in Hopkins and a brief stop in Bryn Mawr, veteran local baby and child boutique Baby Grand, has relocated to St. Louis Park.

To Baby Grand owner Joe Roedler, St. Louis Park—being a connector from downtown Minneapolis, to the rest of the West metro—was always an ideal location for Baby Grand. But until now, there was never the right opportunity or space for Baby Grand to open up shop. "It's also a popular area for young couples to buy homes and start families."

The move is a bit of a "homecoming" for Roedler and his wife, Katie. For nearly sixty years, the space was home to another children's retailer—Treasure's Island—where his grandfather George actually called on as a juvenile products and furniture salesman in the 1950s. Eventually, George's son (Joe's father), Greg Roedler and his wife followed in his footsteps and opened the first Baby Grand in St. Paul in 1985, bringing a mom & pop corner shop to their side of the river, and serving the needs of customers on the east side of the Twin Cities for 33 years—until it closed last month.

× Expand photo courtesy of slphistory.org Treasure's Island

"The history of the St. Louis Park space really checks the box of having its own built-in history," says Roedler. "We view the family connection as a sign that this space was meant for us."

The new space will dual-purpose as both a storefront, and an office space for Baby Grand's sales support employees. It's selection of baby furniture, décor, gear—which includes strollers, carseats, and bike accessories and attachments for children—and clothing and gifts will be available to shop beginning Friday, November 9 at its new flagship store.

Baby Grand, 4200 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, babyongrand.com

