Aveda Starts Multimillion Dollar Relief Program for Salons and Stylists

Over the course of the last few weeks, Minnesota-based Aveda has donated over 125,000 products to healthcare systems, nursing homes and food banks in-need. Now, to support and help its stylists and network of global salons recover from closures due to Covid-19, the company announced today the launch of multifaceted relief fund program: Aveda Cares.

A key initiative within the program is a fundraising effort in partnership with The Salon and Spa Relief Fund, an organization focused on serving out-of-work salon and spa owners and workers. Aveda, which hopes to raise more than $1.5 million, is donating $600,000 to the non-profit.

The public can either donate directly through the relief fund's site or when completing a purchase on Aveda.com. Aveda is also encouraging members of its loyalty program to redeem and turn their pure privilege points into donations.

“We’ve watched small businesses take a major hit over the last several weeks and as a result of this, they face future financial uncertainty," says April Anslinger, Aveda SVP and North America General Manager, in a press release. "They have done their part to protect their communities, and now we want to do our part to help them reopen as soon as they are able."

Aveda Cares will also help all of Aveda's partners—anyone that carries its products—which includes more than 6,000 independently owned businesses.

The beauty company has decided to raise all salons' and artists' commissions earned from its A-Commerce online sales platform to 40 percent, effective now until June 30. Aveda is also working with its network of salon partners to extend deferred payment options on outstanding balances and giving qualified salons the opportunity to forgo paying for restock orders upfront and instead over the next twelve weeks.

Also a part of Aveda Cares is stylists' continued access to virtual education, which the brand launched on March 30. It plans to offer more than 1,000 hours of virtual classes led by the global artistic team in the areas of cutting and coloring, styling, skincare and makeup, and social media strategy.

Salon owners will also have access to free, weekly forums as well as webinars through Aveda Business College, which they have the option of deferring payment for until July.

"The goal of our virtual education programming is to give our partner salons and artists the opportunity to hone their craft and learn new techniques during their downtime,” said Kevin Molin, Aveda’s VP of Global Education. We also want to help them stay connected: we recognize that this time can be challenging, especially for Artists who are accustomed to working one-on-one with their clients every day."

According to Molin, since launching the virtual programs in March, the brand has seen record class attendance.

"These salons and stylists are caring and creative people who have helped us all feel great about ourselves and our hair," says Anslinger. "Now it’s our turn to take care of them."