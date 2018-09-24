Askov Finlayson Rolls Out New Storefront, Design Director, and More

× Expand Photos by John Haynes Askov Finlayson design director Christopher Windham

Since its inception in 2011, Eric and Andrew Dayton’s Nolo retail operation Askov Finlayson has received both local and national buzz from urbanites, outdoor enthusiasts, and eyewear fanatics (due to the three-year Warby Parker showroom in the back of Askov).

But now that the optical company has proved its Twin Cities retail test was a smashing success, it has packed up and moved to a permanent spot of its own. So, what’s next for Askov? With a store renovation just wrapping up, the Daytons are plotting to introduce a new wholesaling strategy and develop new products for the apparel line—with help from an expanded team.

New design director Christopher Windham, a former designer at Under Armour, is working to expand Askov’s in-house product offerings. Windham’s extensive technical design experience will help Askov continue creating pieces that function in ways necessary for living in the north—warm, comfortable, and committed to high-quality design.

As far as Askov’s “Keep the North Cold” mission goes, Windham is putting his materials experience to the test to explore options and wholesale partners that more closely align with the brand’s sustainability focused model. (Askov is committed to giving 110 percent of the climate cost of its business annually to support leading-edge climate solutions.)

The North Hat collection was an obvious starting place. According to Adam Fetcher, Askov’s VP of environmental impact and policy, the previous hats came from virgin acrylic—among the more carbon-intensive materials they could’ve chosen. This year, they sought out a lower-impact alternative that would provide the same high quality its customers expect from the now iconic hat.

“The recycled materials in our new hats result in significantly fewer CO2 emissions than previous versions,” says Fetcher. “The fact that we made this change so quickly tells me our Give 110% model of climate accountability is really working throughout the company.”

Also joining the team is Devin O’Brien, who is tasked with leading the wholesale and distribution initiative. Already, some of Askov’s apparel and accessories have launched on Huckberry.com—the brand’s only online partner.

The Daytons have also revealed plans to take product into specialty stores. But don’t worry northerners, customers won’t be able to find the unique goods just anywhere. Eric Dayton emphasizes that when selecting its wholesale partners, the team is choosing quality over quantity.

One example of the company’s community-minded spirit: During the month-long shop closure, Askov created a series of free camps around the city inviting enthusiasts to run, climb, paddle, and log roll. Now, the improved shop will boast more retail space, products, and an opportunity to broaden its platform for the #KeepTheNorthCold initiative. As for the fan-favorite beanies? Keep your eyes peeled—the new, all-recycled fifth anniversary designs will launch in-store and online early this fall.

Askov Finlayson, 204 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-206-3925, askovfinlayson.com

