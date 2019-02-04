Askov Finlayson Releases Climate Impact Report

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Askov Finlayson

Climate change is inescapable. Whether it’s the polar ice cap melting or a drastic, post-Polar Vortex 70 degree temperature shift over a couple days in the Midwest, we can’t outrun what’s happening to our planet.

Askov Finlayson, the North Loop shop owned by brothers Andrew and Eric Dayton that's temporarily closed its storefront, has been doing its part to aid climate action that other stores should take note from, since climate change isn’t going to be solved by the work of one business. Last year, the store pledged $1 million over five years and announced plans to donate 110 percent of their annual carbon footprint to climate advocacy organizations. And this week, the retailer made good on their promise by sharing their first environmental impact report.

“My firsthand introduction to the issue of climate change was through my friend and mentor Will Steger,” Eric Dayton says. “Right after graduating from college I was part of an expedition that Will led called Arctic Transect 2004, which was an incredibly formative experience.”

Traveling by dogsled for six months across the Canadian Arctic, the expedition stopped in Inuit villages and met with elders to document how climate change was impacting their communities and culture. They had an online following of classrooms worldwide, and spoke to students and teachers to initiate conversations and encourage learning about the changing planet. Dayton and Steger then traveled to Washington D.C. after the trip was over to meet with members of congress to report on their experience.

“While the science around climate change is clear, sometimes the human impact can be even more compelling,” Dayton said.

The company began supporting climate change action in 2015, when they launched a ‘Keep The North Cold’ initiative as a way to use the sales of their North stocking hats to support the work of Climate Generation, an organization founded by Steger.

“We had been donating a percentage of proceeds from the sale of North hats for a couple of years, but I didn’t really know if we were moving the needle on climate change, which is such a big and complex problem,” Dayton said. “It wasn’t enough just to be doing good as a company–we wanted to make sure we were truly part of the solution.”

The company then brought on Adam Fetcher as their vice president of environmental impact, who had previous experience at Patagonia and worked under former President Barack Obama, including as press secretary for the U.S. Department of the Interior.

So what can other businesses do to reduce their carbon footprint? Fetcher recommends switching to 100 percent renewable energy through programs like Xcel Energy’s Windsource, hiring a consultant to make energy usage more efficient, and starting a supply chain review to find manufacturing options that aren’t carbon intensive.

“In a broad sense, I recommend finding a way to integrate your climate impact into the cost of doing business. Our Give 110% business model makes the social cost of carbon a central element of decisions we make across the business, which creates a financial incentive to reduce our carbon footprint wherever possible,” Fetcher said. “As business leaders, I believe we need to start holding ourselves accountable for our contributions to climate change if we hope to make real progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

In measuring its carbon footprint, the company calculated every operational aspect that impacts the environment, from the production of the raw materials that make the products, to the suppliers that build their products, transportation and shipping costs, and the energy that keeps its store and offices running.

“Transparency is good for business. It’s clear that customers–especially young people–are increasingly seeking out companies that put their social and environmental values front and center,” Fetcher said. “They want to vote with their dollars to support brands and businesses working hard to confront the biggest challenges we face, and I believe showing your work is critical to gaining credibility in the eyes of your target customers. Climate transparency also helps hold your teams accountable for making the business more sustainable, which of course paves the way for business success in the long term.”