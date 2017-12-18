Askov Finlayson is Bringing "North" Gear to Target Stores

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Askov Finlayson for Target clothing

Eager for Super Bowl fans to be wowed by Minnesota, hometown retailer Target teamed up with consummate Minnesotan and Askov Finlayson men’s store co-owner Eric Dayton. That’s Eric Dayton of the Daytons who brought us Target, and, much more recently, a campaign to re-brand our apologetic Midwestern identity as “the North.” (“Bold North” is the rally cry for this Super Bowl LII.) Target’s chief marketing officer Rick Gomez appreciates Dayton’s “North”—a place ripe with creative energy, adventurous spirit, and a love of the outdoors . . . even in the depths of winter. So Target worked with Askov Finlayson to design an exclusive capsule collection of its “North” gear for adults and kids: sweaters, sweatshirts, T-shirts, bags, mittens, socks, water bottles, and those signature “North” knit hats. Prices range from $5 to $40. The collection launches in Twin Cities Target stores and on target.com on January 14.