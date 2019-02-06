Aritzia is Coming to Mall of America

× Expand Photo by Madeline Nachbar Aritzia One of Aritzia's Boston locations.

Canadian-based fashion retailer Aritzia will open its first Minnesota location at Mall of America later this year. The new, 8,000 square foot store will be located on the 1st floor of the west wing, in the space previously occupied by H&M next to Columbia Sportswear.

The brand is known for the development of its in-house, independent apparel and accessories labels—Babaton, Wilfred, Tna, and more—all of which Aritzia treats with its own creative team and high-quality, on-trend aesthetic. It also carries some third-party brands like Adidas, Levi's, and Citizens of Humanity.

Aritzia first opened as a standalone boutique in Vancouver in 1984 with the goal to provide high-quality and beautiful clothing to women. It now has 85 locations across Canada and the United States—including major U.S. cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago—plus an e-commerce business, and a cult-like following among fashionistas, influencers, and celebrities alike. Stars like Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted in Aritzia's clothing or appeared in various marketing and social media campaigns.

Mall of America's VP of Leasing Kathy Rusche says she is thrilled to add Aritzia to the mall's eclectic mix of retailers as they continue the trend of offering first-to-market stores to its 40 million annual guests.

“Aritzia’s commitment to impeccable customer service and high-quality fashion made them the perfect choice to open at Mall of America as their first Minnesota location,” says Rusche.

Keep an eye out for updates on the grand opening of the new store.