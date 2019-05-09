Coming Soon: Anda Spa at Hotel Ivy

× Expand Courtesy of Hotel Ivy

Last year Hotel Ivy announced it would invest $2.5 million to renovate its spa—arguably one of the most popular in the Twin Cities.

The 17,000-square-foot spa—renamed Anda Spa—will reopen under new director LeAnne Erickson on August 1, 2019. Erickson brings a wealth of experience in the wellness industry having directed other luxury spa operations around the world.

Anda Spa Director LeAnne Erickson

“I am incredibly excited to introduce Minneapolis to a spa experience unlike any other, with bespoke rituals created to envelop the spirit and honor physical, mental, and spiritual well-being," says Erickson in a press release.

Anda Spa at Hotel Ivy holds crystal-based healing practices and holistic influences at the core of its mission. According to the Anda Spa team, they want clients to think of it as an "urban wellness retreat" vs. a traditional spa—a place to escape the hustle-bustle of the city in favor of self-care and relaxation. A few months ago, The Ivy welcomed renown Crystal Energy Practitioner, Colleen McCann (and founder of Style Rituals) to the under-construction space, where she channeled the energy of the space and shared insights into how to further develop Anda’s philosophy of healing, vitality, and balance. Her findings led to the placement of custom crystals into the construction of the new spa to promote healing to those who enter the space.

Upgrades to the new spa include an entirely new service menu (which is about 90% finalized), a new hydro area with sauna baths and showers that use different steam levels, temperatures and color therapies, a salt-lined co-ed sauna area and one geared toward deeper, more intense relaxation. A few of the new spa services include the KYPRIS Rose Quartz Facial, KYPRIS Body Wrap, and The Ultimate Zen—a treatment that includes a hydrating scrub, wrap, hot oil scalp ritual and ends with a moisture infused shea butter massage.

The spa's updated retail space will feature a variety of natural and holistic skin care lines—Zents, KYPRIS, Naturopathica—that are used in spa treatments.

As for the gym, the 4,000-square-foot fitness center (which is only available to hotel guests and Ivy residents) has also been reimagined, with elevated, modern fitness equipment including Peloton bikes, Concept 2 indoor rowers, and Technogym cardio equipment, a company that brings the outdoor exercise experience—hiking, biking, running—to fitness enthusiasts by way of virtual reality. Anda Spa will also offer private studio and wellness classes.

As for the aesthetics, the space has been gutted from corner to corner. We'll see luxury quartz finishes from local brand Cambria, as well as a 68-pound threshold crystal that was cut from a Rose Quartz quarry in Madagascar that will welcome each guest upon arrival. 201 S. 11th St., Mpls.