All Eyes on Clare V.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Clare Vivier Clare Vivier, founder of Clare V., at the newly renovated Nina’s Coffee Café in St. Paul.

New to the scene? Not exactly. In 2018, Clare Vivier marked the 10th anniversary of her brand, Clare V. The L.A.–based designer has an apparel and accessories line, seven boutiques, creative collaborations and retail partnerships, and a global following of fans drawn to her bright, eclectic aesthetic injected with je ne sais quoi.

The journalist-turned-designer was recently in town, visiting family and hosting a private residence trunk show. Lucky for me, she was able to squeeze an interview into her calendar, and we did just what two St. Paul natives would: sipped espresso at Nina’s Coffee Café in Cathedral Hill, the neighborhood where she grew up and where many of her family members, the Guerreros, still live.

We chatted about mutual friends; our shared love of fashion, writing, French culture, and travel; and our favorite Minnesota spots. But as much as I wanted to sit back and take notes on how to embody the same savoir-faire as my newfound fashion friend, I had to put on my reporter hat and talk shop.

Courtesy of Clare V. Simple stripe suede tote Simple stripe suede tote ($495), from Nordstrom, Ridgedale, nordstrom.com

Her story began with one bag created out of sheer necessity. In 1995, Vivier left for Paris and landed a job in television. As a laptop-lugging journalist, she noticed a hole in the accessories market. “There were no functional laptop bags that didn’t sacrifice style,” she says. Tapping her sewing skills, she made a stylish, padded laptop carrier.

As she continued entertaining the idea of a new occupation as a designer, she created a blog. “I put my laptop cases on the blog and they sold!” Vivier says. Realizing she was onto something, she used her site to brand her company. “It just all fell into place!” she says.

Word of mouth was key for Vivier, as she leaned on the like-minded group of female creatives and entrepreneurs that populated her circle. “We shared each other’s products and stories as a way to reach new customers,” she says.

Soon after, a hipster boutique in L.A.’s Silver Lake approached her and wanted to sell her designs. Her product flew off the shelves and she realized she was ready to take her infant-stage accessories brand to the next level.

Fast-forward to 2018, where Vivier has stores from San Francisco and Santa Monica to New York City—with a plan to open more around the country. Her designs are sold online and in stores around the globe. She has collaborated with other distinguished lifestyle brands including Sephora, Garrett Leight, & Other Stories, and Casetify, and has a partnership with Every Mother Counts, an organization dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for women (with every CV x EMC purchase, CV donates 100 percent of net proceeds to the organization).

For Vivier, Los Angeles is now home (it’s also where her products are designed and manufactured), but she still spends much of her time in France with her French husband, Thierry, and son, Oscar. This French connection influences her American brand, as each of her collections combines the chic simplicity of her French aesthetic with a cool Los Angeles edge. The CV collection includes clothing and accessories—purses, wallets, silk scarves, tech accessories, and sweatshirts—ranging from $40 to $500. CV pieces live at the intersection of trendy and timeless, and cater to many—from the working mother in search of a functional carryall to the risk-taking fashionista.

Mindful of the power of her brand, Vivier uses her platform and voice to evoke change. “I’m all about empowering women,” says Vivier. She even stamps various pieces with sayings like “ça suffit” and “égalité” (French for “that’s enough” and “equality”).

Vivier attributes a lot of her success to growing up in Minnesota. “My family and friends are smart and encouraging, and were huge supporters when I plunged into fashion design,” says Vivier.

Courtesy of Clare V. Circle clutch Circle clutch ($285), from Grethen House, Edina and North Loop, 952-926-8725

She also credits Minnesota style and other local “no-fuss” heritage brands for influencing her designs. While her pieces have a unique edge, Vivier always favors clean lines and simple silhouettes. For her, a good bag is about proportion and quality of materials. “I am always designing bags that are functional, uncomplicated, and modern,” she says.

In the year ahead, as Vivier makes plans to open more storefronts, she continues to carefully search for pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods filled with other shops and restaurants. “Shoppers want to feel like they are a part of a community,” Vivier says. “CV stores give those same people an experience unlike one offered online, where they can touch and feel the beautiful things, meet neighbors, and learn about the brand firsthand.”

And, yes, Twin Citians, we’re in luck—Vivier hopes to bring a store to her home state. “Based on analytics, we know we have a strong Twin Cities customer base and following,” she says.

Until then, we can shop a selection of CV at Grethen House in Minneapolis and Edina, GRAY Home + Lifestyle in Excelsior, Anthropologie, and Nordstrom, and online at ClareV.com.