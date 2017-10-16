Z Gallerie to Open at Galleria

× Expand Photographer: TSK Photography

Fashion forward home retailer Z Gallerie is opening at Galleria, further cementing the Edina center’s dominance in home furnishings. Design Within Reach just opened its Twin Cities flagship at Galleria, joining the already robust lineup of Gabberts, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, and Arhaus. Like DWR, which previously had a store in Uptown, today’s announcement marks a return to the market for Los Angeles-based Z Gallerie, which had a store at Woodbury Lakes a decade ago—before the east metro lifestyle center fell on hard times and found itself unable to recover from the recession.

Z Gallerie will occupy 7,000 square feet at Galleria's new east end, where CoV restaurant and several specialty retailers are also getting ready to open. The store will feature trend-driven furnishings and accessories at accessible prices. Z Gallerie is expected to open in the spring.

Galleria also announced two locally owned holiday pop-ups: Ribnick Luxury Outerwear and EXCELER8. Ribnick, the longtime family-owned retailer based in the North Loop, will bring to Galleria an extensive collection of fur, shearling, leather, cashmere and down coats, wraps, and accessories for men and women. EXCLER8 is an electric bike and bike accessory shop that opened earlier this year in Excelsior and is owned by the same family that runs Scandia Down at Galleria. The pop-up will feature 11 brands of electric bikes, helmets, locks and bike related gifts.