What is Edina Without J.Crew?

It’s no secret that J.Crew’s glory days went the way of the crystal encrusted choker. Retail superstars Mickey Drexler and Jenna Lyons, who elevated J.Crew to attainable luxury and built the preppy chic American uniform that still hangs in many of our closets, are long gone. The struggling company announced months ago that it would close 20 stores by the end of January, and then bumped that up to 50 when holiday sales fell short.

But even as the clearance racks took over an entire room of each store and the moments of inspiration became difficult to spot between the predictable stacks of t-shirts, certain pockets of suburbia seemed immune to J.Crew’s failings. None more so than Edina, where the high school’s primary color is Kelly green and gingham is basically a neutral. News that J.Crew is closing at Edina’s Southdale Center is, actually, a surprise, even for a company that’s been in a downward spiral for more than two years. The Edina store was always the best J.Crew in town with the deepest assortment and savvy, longtime sales associates—some of whom have gone off to start their own styling businesses.

An Edina without J.Crew? Why, it’s like a country club parking lot without Range Rovers. Christmas without plaid.

Sure, Jenna’s tribe has moved upmarket, and the Ludlow suit met its rival in Bonobos. But Edina moms can’t be expected to wear their Veronica Beard blazers and Tory Burch blouses to every Starbucks date! The need for elevated basics persists. And the J.Crew blazer still fits.

Edina isn’t alone in its loss locally—J.Crew will also close at Mall of America on January 27. That leaves the brand with two smaller Twin Cities stores, both on the east side of town, at Rosedale Center and St. Paul’s Grand Avenue. (There’s a J.Crew outlet at Shoppes at Knollwood in St. Louis Park.) It’s a curious decision—to check out of the largest mall in America, and the suburb that supported you through grunge and minimalism, while hanging on to two significantly smaller, all-around lesser stores.

But maybe that’s the point.

In a recent conference call with financial analysts, company president Michael Nicholson said J.Crew must evolve its business model from a traditional brick-and-mortar specialty retailer to a digital first omnichannel business.

Maybe Southdale is like the high school boyfriend we dated a year too long. And maybe Mall of America (where J.Crew has been without a neighbor since Bloomingdale’s closed five years ago!!!) just demanded too much at a time when J.Crew needs to look inward. It’s not you, MOA—with your 40 million visitors each year. It’s not you, Southdale, where polos are a perpetual uniform. It’s us.

Let’s face it: J.Crew managed even to misinterpret the rallying cry of its most important ally, former First Lady Michelle Obama. They went high when every other fashion brand went low.

But Edina didn’t give up on J.Crew, even when it’s fresher, better performing little sister Madewell opened down the hall at Southdale. J.Crew lost touch with its loyal supporters who waited for another denim-with-pearls moment that just didn’t come. They led us astray, they charged too much, and then undermined themselves by discounting too often. The cycle can't be fixed by slapping a bell sleeve on a cotton shirt.

Still, we’ll go for the final sale and stock up on 70 percent off cigarette pants and button downs that are probably a lot like the ones we already own. We’ll continue to find similar styles at the J.Crew outlet—for 50 percent off the already discounted price—and try to recall a day when we paid full price, for fear this stuff would sell out.

Thanks for the memories, J.Crew. The pencil skirts. The chambray shirts. The striped tops and crisp jackets. The thing of it is, we still, fundamentally, dress this way. So if you figure out how to evolve, we’ll be back.