Unique Markets Comes to Minneapolis

Los Angeles-based Unique Markets is putting on its first Minneapolis shopping event this weekend at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Unique Minneapolis will feature more than 60 local designers and makers selling home goods, clothing, bath products, children’s goods and more. Among the participants: Anywhere Apparel, Everthine Jewelry, Goldfinch, Moth Oddities, Scarfshop, Still Kickin’ and Tandem Made.

Former TV design personality Sonja Rasula founded Unique LA in 2008 on a mission to bring modern, independent design to the masses and help small businesses grow. Opportunities to shop small, independent brands widespread today, from neighborhood boutiques to Target. Still, Unique boasts close to 50,000 annual attendees to its events—three per year in L.A. Unique has produced markets in San Francisco and New York City as well. This is Unique's first midwest market.

"I chose Minneapolis because I think it's one of the most exciting places in the country when it comes to creativity, art, and design," says Rasula, who interestingly, thinks Minneapolis and L.A. have a lot in common when it comes to the maker communities. "The 'masses' think of Austin and Portland when it comes to independent design, fashion, and art but I know Minneapolis as a place filled-to-the-brim with great design and architecture firms, amazing restaurants, highly curated shops that focus on local-made, innovative historic corporations—and those are indicators to me that a city supports the value of good art and design."

People frequently email and tweet their city suggestions to Rasula, who speaks around the country on entrepreneurship and innovation. "The coolest folks always told me to start a Minneapolis market, so I listened!" she says. Plus, instant Northern cred: Rasula is half Finnish, and her grandfather is a Minnesota native.

Unique Minneapolis takes place in Exhibit Hall B of the Minneapolis Convention Center, Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free, but RSVP is requested.