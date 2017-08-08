The Week in Store Opening News

We interrupt the 2017 retail apocalypse to bring you news of stores planning to open in the coming months at Twin Cities shopping centers. Here are the latest announcements.

Galleria

Big Island Swim & Surf is bringing the beach to the Galleria’s expanded northeast end (pictured in a rendering, above). It will be a second location for the Excelsior-based resort shop, which sells swimwear and resort wear for the whole family, year round. Roe Wolfe, currently in a temporary spot at Galleria, has decided to stay on permanently, in a 2,000-square-foot space in the new part of the center. Galleria also locked down a lease for Soft Surroundings, a new-to-market St. Louis-based brand known for its luxury bedding, globally inspired accessories, beauty, and home goods. And Starbucks, which has been operating in a temporary location, will return to the northeast end with an updated new store that will feature an indoor/outdoor fireplace and outdoor patio.

Mall of America

The eco-conscious jewelry and accessories of Alex and Ani will soon have a home at MOA, first floor, south side. Alex and Ani uses recycled materials and partners with charities around the world. Its products are made in America.

Ridgedale Center

BoxLunch, the pop-culture novelty shop with a charitable mission opens Wednesday (Aug. 9) at Ridgedale Center. For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will help provide a healthy meal for a person in need through its partnership with Feeding America. BoxLunch has another store in town at MOA.

Albertville Premium Outlets

Minnesota’s first DKNY store is now open at the outlet mall, featuring apparel and accessories for men and women as well as the brand’s new athleisure line, which is not sold at most DKNY stores. And if you’re missing Express at the mall, an Express Factory store is scheduled to open at the outlets by early fall.