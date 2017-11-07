The Super Bowl of Mall Pop-Ups

Twin Cities retailers are counting on the Super Bowl to extend the shopping season beyond the holidays this year. The boost could be big—especially during those typically slow days at the end of January—with nearly a million potential shoppers expected to descend on the Twin Cities in the days and weeks leading up to the Feb. 4 game. Local brands, aware of the potential to put their products on a world stage, are angling for shelf space.

In the next two weeks, a host of pop-ups will open at the malls, and many will run for three months, or longer.

In fact, Faribault Woolen Mills, one of Minnesota’s most iconic heritage brands, opened its own temporary store at Mall of America last week. The store (second level, south side) looks permanent, showcasing Faribault’s full collection of throws, scarves, blankets, and collaborations like the R. Riveter bag series. This is Faribault’s first mall pop-up in several years.

“It’s a great opportunity for out-of-state visitors to shop an amazing, Minnesota brand while they’re in town for the big game,” a Faribault spokesman says.

× Expand Worker B at Mall of America, first floor, south side

Another Minneapolis-based brand, Worker B, just moved into a larger space at MOA (first floor, south side) to showcase its local honey and honey-based skincare products. Another temporary store, Poppy Smooches, a Minnesota Lifestyle Store, is opening Nov 17 and a gallery for local photographer Jay Rasmussen will open in December. Both plan to remain through February, senior public relations manager Sarah Grap says.

Mall of America’s Minnesota Marketplace holiday pop-up shop opens Nov. 16 and will also remain open through the first week of February. It features more than 20 local brands—a mix of new and nostalgic, from Pearson’s Candy and long-running Leather Works Minnesota to emerging lines such as Fringe and Fettle ceramics and Goodrich and Grand jewelry.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for local brands,” says Mich Berthiaume, who is curating the Mall of America marketplace, which is being looked at by mall owners as a model for a new program they’re calling Retail As A Service (RAAS). The goal is to create a modern, experiential mix of shopping, food, and entertainment that they could eventually take beyond the mall.

Berthiaume says the interest from local brands is intense—she signed two more for the MOA marketplace, Hagen and Oats wood décor and Original Hockey Mom Brownies, just this week.

While Mall of America seems likely to benefit most from Super Bowl traffic, Galleria is strategically filling open spots with short-term attractions as well. Ribnick Luxury Outerwear and Excelr8, an electric bike shop, open this month and will remain open at least through early February. Porsche is also opening a Galleria pop-up for the three-month period, says Jennifer Smith, Galleria leasing director.

Meanwhile, Berthiaume, who has coordinated several pop-ups for MOA over the last three years, including Debut and Shop Local, is also working on a downtown market for the 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl. Details have yet to be finalized.